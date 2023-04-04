As KU football’s Spring Showcase approaches, coach Lance Leipold has decisions ahead

As Kansas football’s Spring Showcase approaches, coach Lance Leipold isn’t taking it easy on his team.

He’s hoping to see a couple of different things in the two practices before Friday’s showcase.

“Sustaining (our) mental edge and concentration to continue to battle through the physical part of practice — it’s something we’ve started to stress,” Leipold said on Tuesday. “I don’t know if we’ve done that all the time and defensively I thought we took a nice step today in that.”

Lately, KU has been practicing outside — either at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium or the outdoor turf practice fields.

“We probably weren’t as crisp as we have been sometimes offensively,” Leipold said. “Some of that can be heat related and some of that can be wind related, but we’ve got to be able to learn to play through that better in all facets.”

Still, Leipold likes what he’s seen from his team and wants the players to end spring practice with a strong finish.

All spring, Leipold has emphasized wanting to see competition on the depth chart. He’s hoping to see much of the same heading into the summer, though it hasn’t all gone to plan.

Some position groups have been depleted due to injury. KU’s defensive back group falls into that category; Leipold doesn’t know what to expect from the defensive backs due to players missing time. But several other positions have been aided by an incoming transfer class that featured 13 names and ranked No. 42 nationally, per 247Sports.

“I think (the transfers) have done a nice job this spring,” Leipold said.

What comes next?

After Friday’s Spring Showcase, Leipold, along with KU’s strength coach, a position coach, nutrition coach and academic advisors, will meet with each player for 20 minutes.

“Everybody is in the room, so everybody hears the same stuff,” Leipold said. “Everybody hears how every individual is progressing. They have a chance to comment on where (everything’s) at. I think we leave those on the same page.”

Leipold has done spring football meetings like this dating back to his time at Buffalo, as it allows him to view the individual player from every angle.

“Now (it’s) over 100 players,” Leipold. “It’s a long week next week, but one I really look forward to. … You can see common themes, common themes of progress being made where a person is moving along. And you can see when somebody’s been struggling in some areas that there’s usually some connection in other areas as well.

“Sometimes, we can point those things (out) and head those off and get them in a good position to have a great summer.”

Though Leipold won’t release a two-deep from spring football, those meetings help set the table for decisions later on. They can also reveal areas of need.

Currently, KU is at its limit scholarship-wise, but the second transfer portal window approaches soon. From May 1-15, players can enter the transfer portal.

“We will talk a little about the foreseeable role and where we are going,” Leipold said. “The focus is, again, getting our roster the best it can be, and the goal is that’s with the guys in the locker room right now.”