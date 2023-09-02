KU football quarterback Jalon Daniels does not start season opener vs. Missouri State

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who dealt with back tightness for most of fall camp, did not start KU’s season opener against Missouri State.

Daniels was on the field warming up before the game — a 7 p.m. start against the Bears. Backup quarterback Jason Bean started Friday’s game.

The latest injury news on Daniels came as somewhat of a surprise, as KU coach Lance Leipold hinted at the possibility of Daniels starting earlier in the week, though he did not explicitly say it would happen.

Asked if Daniels would start Game 1, Leipold referenced the depth chart (which lists Daniels as the starting QB), then noted Daniels had been through a full practice on Monday.

“He hasn’t practiced a lot, but he went through everything today,” Leipold said. “We’ll play everyone that’s available.”

Later, Leipold added of Daniels: “I think we are in a really good spot.”

Daniels’ back-tightness issues were first reported on following an Aug. 7 practice. Daniels was present at the practice but didn’t take any reps. On Aug. 16, Leipold stated again that Daniels had been limited at practice.

Managing Daniels’ injury has been a balancing act for the KU coaching staff.

“We are giving him as much work as we can in many different ways,” Leipold said Monday. “He’s been getting work and he’s been doing things. It’s not like he’s never practiced in the last two weeks — (to say that) is not accurate either.

“We’re confident. Unfortunately for him, it is something that he’s gone through a little bit before, getting mental reps and doing things (with) where he’s at. But I think we are in a really good spot.”

Daniels missed four games due to a shoulder injury last season but still put together a career year.

Over nine games, Daniels threw for 2,014 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 425 yards and seven more touchdowns. He earned an All-Big 12 second-team selection.

While Daniels is KU’s No. 1 quarterback, Bean did an admirable job filling in last season.

Bean started the four contests that Daniels missed and threw for 10 touchdowns to three interceptions. He threw for 970 passing yards and rushed for 169 more. He added three touchdowns on the ground.

As a starter, Bean went 1-3 in 2022. The Jayhawks went 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) and fell in the Liberty Bowl to Arkansas.