KU football coach Lance Leipold blasts Big 12 officiating in Jayhawks’ loss to TCU

Dismayed by some of the calls made by the refs during his Kansas Jayhawks’ 38-27 loss to TCU, coach Lance Leipold critiqued the officiating during his postgame interview session Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s OK. They can fine me today. I don’t really care,” said Leipold, KU’s fourth-year head coach.

He was willing to answer a reporter’s question about the officials’ performance in a game that dropped the Jayhawks to 1-4 (0-2 Big 12). Coaches sometimes are fined by league officials when they discuss officiating after contests.

“Guys are frustrated,” Leipold said. “Everybody can see it on the replay. It’s from the way it is. Sonny (Dykes, TCU coach) was mad last week. I guess it’s my turn.”

Leipold was referring to Dykes’ early exit from a loss to SMU. The Horned Frogs’ coach was twice flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in his ejection.

“It’s something that this league talks about,” Leipold continued, “but it’s been a continual problem. We’re going to find a way through it. Did it drastically change the momentum of the game? Yes. Did we still need to make plays and didn’t? Yes.”

Leipold apparently thought there was a block in the back on an 89-yard punt-return touchdown by TCU’s J.P. Richardson. That explosive play gave the visiting Frogs a 28-24 lead with 1:46 left in the third quarter.

The KU coach also disagreed with the ruling on an apparent fumble by TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. Initially ruled as such on the field, that call was changed to an incomplete pass. Later, an apparent catch by KU’s Lawrence Arnold was also deemed incomplete.

Both calls, so irksome to Leipold, occurred in the third quarter.

“I”m not going to take away from Sonny’s team or their performance today,” Leipold said, “but absolutely that was a factor in this football game. If anyone was remotely paying attention, they would have to agree. Is it frustrating? Yes. Our guys … that’s my job to make sure I … that’s the way I view it to voice my displeasure.

“The conference office was here today for a reason,” he continued, “because (of) probably what happened last week with the opponent (Dykes’ ejection vs. SMU). They come in, but, yeah, we’ve still got the same problem. We know it on a weekly basis in this conference.”

Leipold said after KU’s loss last week at West Virginia, “I sent in a call on a late hit, late in the game. They (were) saying it shouldn’t have been called. What do I do? It doesn’t change the call. We don’t go back and replay things, so what do you do? I have to stand up here and answer why our team didn’t win, and how do we react from that? That’s very frustrating.”

He noted that after the loss, “There’s a lot of disappointed young men in there (the locker room) who work extremely hard, and coaches who work extremely hard. We’ll find a way and keep battling.”

Leipold was asked about the performance of Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, who completed 15 of 34 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for six net yards on four carries.

“Statistically not one of his best days,” Leipold said. “He still continues to compete and do things, had a couple (runs) with his legs. It’s something statistically we are going to continue to work on.

Except for the result, the Jayhawks enjoyed playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead before a crowd of 47,928. KU is playing its six home games on the road this season (two at Children’s Mercy Park and four at Arrowhead) while David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is being renovated.

“I thought it was a very good atmosphere,” Leipold said. “You could see why this stadium is known for what it is, as far as being able to keep noise and excitement into it. I thought our fans were very loud and created some energy for us and we greatly appreciate that. And all those who come out, I would say, ‘Don’t give up on this football team.’’’

Leipold said the Kansas players are “extremely down” after losing four in a row.

“Why wouldn’t you be? If you are not, you are not a competitor,” he said. “You put in all this time ... We talk about emphasis and things, and we are not making it happen.

“It starts with the head coach. I’m not getting it done for this program and for this fanbase.”