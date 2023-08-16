KU enlisted Kevin Harlan to narrate video of proposed Memorial Stadium renovations

Kansas Athletics and the University of Kansas on Tuesday shared a look at renderings for the “Gateway” project and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans who follow Kansas Athletics on X (née Twitter) saw a video with those renderings, and it was narrated by legendary broadcaster Kevin Harlan.

Shortly after graduating from the University of Kansas, Harlan became the Chiefs’ radio voice. These days he can be heard calling NFL games on CBS and NBA contests on Turner Sports.

He is one of the most popular broadcasters working today and a natural choice for the video, given his ties to the University of Kansas.

Here is what Harlan says in the KU video:

From the very beginning, Kansans have been known as builders, pioneers, Jayhawkers. Piece by piece, rock by rock, our state and our flagship university were built upon the traits of our forefathers. Unyielding, bold, resilient, relentless in every pursuit. We are trailblazers with a transformative vision to chart a new course. With an eye for innovation, but with an appreciation for our heritage. We launch into a previously unattainable new chapter for the University of Kansas. We are Jayhawks.

Now, 158 years after the university became glorious to view, the stars have aligned for a new vision, one that exhibits the highest commitment to excellence and an unbridled ambition to impact our athletics program, institution, community and state at an even greater level: the “Gateway District” and the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The entry point to our beautiful campus.

A place where Rock Chalk is more than our victory chant. It is a connection to the foundation upon which it was built. From the waving wheat fields across the state to the limestone embedded in our hills, this exceptional project will pay heed to our tradition and heritage while revealing a new KU. It is a transformational new home, fit a football program that has gone through its own reconstruction. This is an audacious new era for the University of Kansas.

Join us ever onward ... to the stars.

Here is the video.