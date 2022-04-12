KU’s David McCormack, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee honored by Big 12 Conference

Kansas senior power forward David McCormack and Kansas State senior center Ayoka Lee have been selected as Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball scholar-athletes of the year respectively via a vote of the league’s coaches.

McCormack, a native of Norfolk, Virginia, is a communication studies graduate pursuing a master’s degree in digital content strategy. He has a 3.50 GPA. He is a three-time academic all-Big 12 first team selection (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Lee, a native of Byron, Minnesota, is majoring in family studies and human service. She has a 4.0 GPA and is a two-time CoSIDA academic All-American and three-time academic all-Big 12 honoree (2020, 2021 and 2022).

KU’s Kate Steward, a senior from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was selected as the Big 12’s women’s swimming and diving scholar-athlete of the year. She is an elementary education major with a 4.0 GPA.

The Big 12 announced scholar-athletes of the year in all of its winter sports on Tuesday. Other winners: Jake Foster, Texas, men’s swimming and diving; Laura Cooke, Iowa State, gymnastics; Ana Bertozzi, Fresno State, equestrian and Clay Carlson, South Dakota State, wrestling.