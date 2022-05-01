KU’s Braun, Wilson discuss upcoming NBA decisions at Barnstorming Tour stop

The month of May will be all about the NBA for University of Kansas basketball players Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson. They have until June 1 to decide whether they wish to keep their names in the 2022 Draft pool or return to Lawrence to continue their college careers.

“I’m just open minded. I’ve got two great options. I’m really in a good spot whether I go or stay,” Braun, a 6-foot-7, 218-pound junior guard said Sunday during KU’s Barnstorming Tour stop at his alma mater, Blue Valley Northwest High School.

He was taking a break this weekend from working out with other college players in Santa Barbara, California. Individual sessions with NBA teams will be set up in the near future in advance of the June 1 deadline and June 23 draft.

“You get a plan together. I have some stuff I need to work on — my shot, getting shots up,” Braun said Sunday. “Obviously you have a checklist of things you’ve got to get better at. I’m going to continue to get better at those things,” he added.

Braun said ultimately “you get with your family, talk about what’s best for you and make a decision.”

Meanwhile, Wilson, KU’s 6-foot-8, 225-pound third-year sophomore forward from Denton, Texas, has been working out with fellow college players/NBA hopefuls in Dallas as he prepares for a busy month of NBA interviews/tryout sessions.

“Of course I can come back (to KU). That’s why I kept my eligibility (intact by signing with an NCAA certified agent). I’m never going to close the door. I never know what God has for me so I’ll always keep that door open,” Wilson stated of college.

Wilson said his current plan is to “go through the process, hear what I need to hear (from NBA officials), going to workouts. If they say I can’t do something, go to a workout and show I can. Go from there and get feedback.”

Wilson also tested the NBA Draft waters a year ago before electing to return to KU. for a season that culminated with a national championship.

“I haven’t’ heard anything. I’m supposed to hear that probably in the next week or two,” Wilson said of his possible position in the 2022 Draft. “I’m going to work out for some teams (and hear what they have to say).”

Braun — he has been listed as a possible first-round pick in some mock drafts, while Wilson thus far has not been included in the mocks — grinned and cracked a joke was asked if he’s heard whether he’s a first- or second-round pick.

“No. I think that actually happens on draft day. They call your name out. That’s when you find out if you are selected,” he said.

For now, Braun and Wilson will be busy auditioning for NBA teams while also making as many Barnstorming Tour stops as possible. Braun was happy to be at his high school alma mater on Sunday.

The tour will head to Rockhurst High School on May 6, Dodge City Convention Center on May 7 and Pembroke Hill on May 8.

“The people here (at BV Northwest) treated me well. Everyone in this building has had an impact on me in some way. To be back in this hallway, to put on a show for the people I really care for and who care for me is awesome to get to share with these guys,” Braun said of his return to BV Northwest.

“It feels good to have all these guys see where I went to high school. Doing stuff with these guys … we get to enjoy these last few times together as a team. It’s been fun.” Braun added.

Wilson said: “It’s fun to see his (Braun) upbringing, getting to walk around and meet some people who were part of his growing up. This was part of his process. It’s always good to come back and help our brother out.”