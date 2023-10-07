KU’s Bill Self charms packed house (and recruits) with talk of titles at Late Night

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self had the full attention of 16,300 KU fans, who cheered wildly and stomped their feet during a five-minute speech that opened the men’s portion of Friday night’s 39th annual Late Night in the Phog hoops-kickoff event at Allen Fieldhouse.

Wearing a KU golf shirt and slacks, the 21st-year Kansas men’s basketball coach stood at center court amid spotlights shining brightly and embraced the high expectations for a team that’s been mentioned as the preseason No. 1 squad in the country by various organizations.

“Two years ago we addressed the crowd (at Late Night) and said we think this team has a real chance,” Self said. “We told you 2008 was a long time ago and we need to do it again, and those kids made it happen.”

Self was referring to the 2022 Jayhawks snaring KU’s first national title since ’08.

“Last year we had a great run. Guys played their tails off (in winning Big 12 title),” Self continued. “J-Will (Jalen Wilson) and Gradey (Dick) had special seasons. Kevin (McCullar) was an unbelievable addition. KJ (Adams) was great. Juan (Harris) emerged as the best true point guard in the country, but it didn’t end the way we all hoped it’d end (as KU lost in Round of 32 of NCAAs).

“We waited 14 years to get our second (national title of the Self era). I’d like to think two years sounds a helluva lot better than 14.”

Wild applause followed.

He added that “It’s a great time to be a fan be of the Jayhawks with everything positive going on. It’s an unbelievable time to be a student at KU right now. Enrollment is at an all-time high. Football is at an all-time high and basketball has the potential to blow this roof off this place this year.”

After Self’s presentation to the fans, former Jayhawks guard Greg Gurley held a Q-and-A with current players.

He asked freshman newcomer Johnny Furphy to say something in his Australian accent.

The 6-foot-9 Melbourne native came up with, “G-day, mates,” drawing laughter from Gurley and the spectators.

Story continues

Asked what he’d like to accomplish this season, junior point guard Harris said: “Win a natty.”

The Jayhawks men’s team scrimmaged for 15 minutes, with the Crimson team defeating the Blue, 24-19.

McCullar scored 12 points and Elmarko Jackson six for the winning team. Adams contributed four points and Johnny Furphy two off a dunk.

The Blue team was led by Nick Timberlake, who sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Zach Clemence, Hunter Dickinson, Harris and Jamari McDowell had two points apiece.

Chalmers hits the money shot

Former KU guard Mario Chalmers banked in a half-court shot to win $10,000 for a pair of KU students.

Bill Self annually lets two students pick a former KU player to attempt two half-court shots for $10,000. One must drop for Self to donate the money.

Ahead of Friday night’s player introductions, the crowd watched a video of Jayhawks who will be playing in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. Those players are: Christian Braun (Nuggets), Joel Embiid (Sixers), Marcus Morris (Clippers), Markieff Morris (Mavericks), Cheick Diallo (Heat), Devonte Graham (Spurs), Svi Mykhailiuk (Celtics), Kelly Oubre (Sixers), Andrew Wiggins (Warriors), Udoka Azubuike (Suns), Ochai Agbaji (Jazz), Gradey Dick (Raptors) and Jalen Wilson (Nets).

An ovation for football great Tony Sands

The 39th annual Late Night was not only about basketball. KU football running back great Tony Sands received a loud ovation when introduced to the crowd about 70 minutes into the show.

Sands, the second-leading rusher in KU history, will have his name emblazoned in KU’s football Ring of Honor at halftime of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against UCF at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Former KU linebacker Nick Reid, who ranks second in tackles in program history, will enter the Ring of Honor alongside Sands on Saturday.

Coach Brandon Schneider speaks to crowd

Ninth-year KU women’s coach Brandon Schneider opened Friday’s Late Night show at 6:50 p.m., speaking to the fans in a building that was full save a smattering of seats in the rafters.

Schneider’s women’s team returns four starters off a squad that won the postseason WNIT and has been picked to finish third of 14 teams in the Big 12.

“Last April in front of 12,000 (fans) our players got to experience this firsthand,” Schneider said of playing before a nearly full house in the 16,300-seat arena.

“Without you (fans), we would not have been able to win nine of our last 10 games,” Schneider added.

He mentioned super-seniors Taiyanna Jackson, Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin, who elected to return to KU when they “could have entered the WNBA Draft, got on with their lives or even joined another college program. Those three love this place, this community and especially you (fans).”

Schneider also mentioned freshman S’Mya Nichols, the 6-foot addition out of Shawnee Mission West High who the coach said is “the highest-rated recruit this program has signed in 20 years.”

Nichols enters KU as the No. 22-ranked player in the country, per Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.

Recruits in the house

Rakease Passmore, a 6-5, 190-pound senior shooting guard from Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina, has narrowed his list to KU, Oklahoma and LSU.

He attended Late Night as part of his official recruiting visit.

Originally from Palatka, Florida, Passmore is ranked No. 36 in the recruiting Class of 2024 by Rivals.com, No. 48 by 247sports.com and No. 52 by ESPN.com.

He will announce his college choice Wednesday, according to 247sports.com.

“I have been building a relationship with them (KU coaches) for a good while now. They came in last year and we have been texting ever since. We just built a close relationship,” Passmore told Zagsblog.com on Thursday.

Passmore is a Team Thad AAU teammate of point guard Labaron Philon, who recently committed to KU. Passmore played at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville before transferring to Combine his junior season of high school. He was in attendance for Late Night.

Also in attendance was Flory Bidunga, a 6-9, 220-pound senior forward from Kokomo (Indiana) High who recently committed to KU over Duke, Auburn and Michigan. Originally from Congo, Bidunga is ranked No. 5 nationally by 247sports.com and Rivals.com and No. 6 by ESPN.com.