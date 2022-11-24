KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV

THE DETAILS

When: 10 a.m. Central, Thursday,

Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Wisconsin Ht. Yr. PPG F 22 Steven Crowl 7-0 Jr. 9.8 F 5 Tyler Wahl 6-9 Sr. 11.8 G 11 Max Klesmit 6-3 Jr. 5.8 G 2 Jordan Davis 6-4 Jr. 8.0 G 23 Chucky Hepburn 6-2 Soph. 8.8 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 6.4 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 23.4 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 8.6 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 18.4 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 10.0

About Wisconsin (4-0):

Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …

Wisconsin also has defeated Green Bay 56-45, Stanford 60-50 and South Dakota 85-59. … Soph guard Chucky Hepburn and senior forward Tyler Wahl were named second-team preseason all-league. Wahl averages a team-leading 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Hepburn averages 8.8 points on 27.7% shooting. ...

Wisconsin is making its third appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Badgers won the tournament in 2014 and finished runner-up in 2018. …Last season, Wisconsin won three games (Texas A&M, Houston, St. Mary’s) in three days to claim the 2021 Maui Invitational championship held in Las Vegas. It was moved from Maui because of the pandemic. ... Greg Gard is 148-78 in eight seasons at Wisconsin. He took over the program on an interim basis midway through the 2015-16 season.

About No. 3 Kansas (5-0):

KU is 3-1 all-time vs. Wisconsin. The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 76-60 KU victory on Dec. 8, 1969, at Allen Fieldhouse. Wisconsin won the previous season 72-67 in Madison. KU beat Wisconsin 83-62 in Lawrence in the 1956-57 season and also won in 1955-56 in Madison 74-66. …

Bill Self on the Wisconsin matchup: “We’ve not played Wisconsin since I’ve been here. Of course we used to play them all the time at Illinois. North Carolina State’s 5s (big men) don’t shoot the ball. You play Wisconsin and they shoot the ball. It’ll be a different matchup (than KU’s 80-74 first-round win over the Wolfpack).” …

KU has competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis once before. In November of 2013, KU defeated Wake Forest 87-78 in the first round, then lost to Villanova 63-59 in the semifinals. KU won the third-place game over UTEP 67-63. … KU is 5-0 for the eighth time in head coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons at KU and the first time since 2019. … KU has won 16 games in a row, tying for the fifth longest winning streak in the Bill Self era. …

Kansas has kept all five of its opponents under 40% shooting, marking the longest stretch to start a season since the beginning of the 2009-10 season (first seven games). NC State hit 38.7% Wednesday. … The Jayhawks have at least 10 offensive rebounds in four of their five games. … Gradey Dick’s six three-pointers vs. the Wolfpack were tied for the second-most by a Kansas freshman since the 1996-97 season (seven by J.R. Giddens on Feb. 21, 2004 vs. Iowa State). … Kevin McCullar Jr. has at least seven rebounds in three games this season