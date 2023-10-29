KU basketball vs. Illinois: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV info for exhibition game

Kansas men’s basketball will play its first exhibition game against Illinois today in a matchup benefiting relief efforts for the Maui wildfires.

Here’s everything you need to know before Sunday’s game arrives...

When: 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: FOX Sports App

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

Probable starters

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 0.0 C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 0.0 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 0.0 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Jr. 0.0 G 13 Elmarko Jackson 6-3 Fr. 0.0 Or G 25 Nick Timberlake 6-4 Sr. 0.0 P No. Illinois Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Coleman Hawkins 6-10 Sr. 0.0 G 0 Terrence Shannon 6-6 Sr. 0.0 G 3 Marcus Domask 6-6 Sr. 0.0 G 10 Luke Goode 6-7 Jr, 0.0 G 20 Ty Rodgers 6-6 Soph. 0.0

About No. 1 Kansas:

KU is 94-10 all-time in exhibition games. The Jayhawks went 2-1 in exhibition games played in August in San Juan, Puerto Rico. KU defeated Puerto Rico Select 106-71 and the Bahamian National Team 92-87. KU lost a rematch against the Bahamian Nationals 87-81. … The six-point loss to the Bahamian National Team on Aug. 7 ended KU’s 35-game exhibition winning streak, one that dated to Oct. 30, 2012. …

Kansas has scored 100-plus points in 31 exhibition games, including 15 under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks are 62-3 in exhibition play in Self’s 20 seasons at KU. … KU is 3-3 in games contested vs. Illinois. ... KU has played U of I once in the Bill Self era. KU, a 1-seed, won 73-59 in a second-round NCAA Tournament contest over No. 8-seed Illinois on March 20, 2011, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. ... KU will return home after the game and meet Fort Hays State in a final exhibition at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Allen Fieldhouse.

About No. 25 Illinois:

The Fighting Illini have already played an exhibition game against a team from the state of Kansas. U of I defeated Ottawa University 116-65 on Oct. 20 at State Farm Center in Champaign. Former Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon, a 6-6 Chicago native, scored 18 points. Freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lahorn had 15 points and freshman forward Amani Hansberry 14 points. …

Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten preseason media poll behind Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland. … Coleman Hawkins, a 6-10 senior forward from Sacramento, is one of 20 players on the 2024 Karl Malone power forward of the year watch list. He was a unanimous pick for preseason all-Big Ten. … Former Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon is one of 20 players named to the Jerry West shooting guard of the year award watch list. ...

Brad Underwood, a former Kansas State player, is 114-79 through six seasons at U of I. … Prior to Illinois, Underwood was a head coach at Stephen F. Austin for three seasons (2014-16) and at Oklahoma State one season (2016-17). Underwood was 0-2 against Kansas while at OSU. ... Self coached three seasons at Illinois from 2000-01 to 2002-03 before taking over at KU. Self was 78-24 at Illinois with two regular-season Big Ten titles (2001, 2002), one Big Ten tourney title (2003).