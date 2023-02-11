KU basketball to host ESPN College GameDay in conjunction with Baylor game next Saturday

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Allen Fieldhouse for the second straight season and 11th time overall next Saturday for the Jayhawks’ men’s basketball game against Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse.

The two-hour basketball College GameDay show will begin at 9 a.m. Central with the KU-Baylor tipoff set for 3 p.m., also on ESPN.

ESPN made the announcement on Saturday morning.

This marks the second time this year the GameDay crew has visited Lawrence. Kansas football played host for the show on Oct. 8 for the Jayhawks’ game against TCU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas will be the fourth on-site location for College GameDay this season. The show originated from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, its first two weeks. ESPN College GameDay is led by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

This will mark the 24th time the Jayhawks will be featured on ESPN College GameDay, with 21 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. Earlier this season, GameDay originated from Tennessee on Jan. 28 and moved its set to the Kansas at Kentucky contest, previewing the Jayhawks and Wildcats. KU won that game 77-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kansas is 14-7 in its previous regular-season appearances (17-7 overall). Below is a complete list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Regular Season)

Jan. 29, 2005 – Texas at Kansas (W, 90-65)

Feb. 25, 2006 – Kansas at Texas (L, 55-80)

Feb. 4, 2007 – Texas A&M at Kansas (L, 66-69)

March 1, 2008 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 88-74)

Jan. 30, 2010 – Kansas at Kansas State (W, 81-79 OT)

Jan. 29, 2011 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 90-66)

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kansas at Missouri (L, 71-74)

Feb. 16, 2013 – Texas at Kansas (W, 73-47)

March 1, 2014 – Kansas at Oklahoma State (L, 65-72)

Jan. 17, 2015 – Kansas at Iowa State (L, 81-86)

Feb. 28, 2015 – Texas at Kansas (W, 69-64) – part of a two-game show with Wichita State

Jan. 30, 2016 – Kentucky at Kansas (W, 90-84 OT)

Feb. 13, 2016 – Kansas at Oklahoma (W, 76-72)

Jan. 28, 2017 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 79-73)

Feb. 17, 2018 – West Virginia at Kansas (W, 77-69)

Feb. 24, 2018 – Kansas at Texas Tech (W, 74-72)

Jan. 26, 2019 – Kansas at Kentucky (L, 63-71)

Jan. 25, 2020 – Tennessee at Kansas (W, 74-68)

Feb. 11, 2020 – Kansas at Baylor (W, 64-61)

Jan. 29, 2022 – vs. Kentucky (L, 62-80)

Jan. 28, 2023 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 77-68) – part of a two-game show with Tennessee

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Postseason)

April 8, 2008 – vs. Memphis (W, 75-68 OT)

April 6, 2008 – vs. North Carolina (W, 84-66)

March 11, 2006 – vs. Nebraska (W, 79-65)