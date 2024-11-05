KU basketball guard Jamari McDowell to redshirt 2024-25 season, Bill Self announces

Kansas Jayhawks guard Jamari McDowell (11) passes the ball against Washburn in the first half of an exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Kansas Jayhawks sophomore Jamari McDowell will redshirt during the 2024-25 basketball season.

McDowell was seen in street clothes in KU’s blowout win over Howard on Monday night. Kansas coach Bill Self confirmed the news postgame.

“Jamari is going to redshirt,” Self said. “He actually wants to. That’s our plan as of today.”

Coming off the bench last season, McDowell averaged 1.8 points in 7.2 minutes per game. Although he didn’t play much, he showed flashes of promise in brief moments.

Despite the redshirt decision, Self had repeatedly praised McDowell.

“I think Jamari is a terrific blend guy,” Self previously said. “I think he can fit in and make the other guys on the team be better because he’s comfortable with what we are doing and he understands. He’s really improved a ton. He didn’t get a chance to do a lot the other night, but … he’s a winner first and foremost.”

With McDowell’s redshirt decision, KU freshman Rakease Passmore will occupy the last active roster spot. He had two rebounds in 15 minutes vs. Howard.