KU basketball guard Arterio Morris’ assault case in Texas closed. He won’t face trial

The jury trial for Kansas sophomore basketball player Arterio Morris has been canceled and the misdemeanor assault case against Morris in Denton County, Texas, has been closed, according to Denton, Texas courthouse records.

Morris, who played at the University of Texas his freshman season, then announced his transfer to KU through the portal on April 28, initially was to head to court for a jury trial on Oct. 2.

According to the Austin American Statesman, the Class C misdemeanor assault charge stemmed from a June 2022 confrontation in Frisco, Texas.

According to court records, on Thursday Morris issued a nolo contendere (no contest) plea. He was instructed to pay a fine of $362. The Class C assault charge carried penalties ranging from probation and fines to up to a year in jail had he been convicted.

The alleged victim in the case on July 24 filed an affidavit of non prosecution, requesting charges be dismissed. The Denton County District Attorney’s Office at that time indicated it was continuing to pursue charges in the case.

Efforts to reach the Denton County district attorney office and Morris’ lawyer were unsuccessful Thursday.