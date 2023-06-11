KU basketball adds guard from Cal State Northridge as 3rd new walk-on in 2023 class

Christopher Carter, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound redshirt-freshman guard from Cal State Northridge, will join Kansas men’s basketball as a nonscholarship player, KU coach Bill Self confirmed to The Star late Saturday night.

Carter’s commitment to KU first was reported by Cory DeSanti of the Elev8Elite basketball program on Instagram. Elev8elite is an AAU program based out of Southern California.

Incoming KU freshman Marcus Adams is a graduate of that program.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carter, an unranked player out of Shadow Hills High School in north Indio, California, redshirted the 2022-23 season at Cal State Northridge.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 10.

“As a player he is a dynamic athlete with incredible athleticism and a knack for the basketball,” DeSanti told 247sports.com on Saturday night. “Great offensive rebounder at the guard position, finishes everything, one of the most athletic guys on any court he steps on. Real good shooter of the catch and shoot.

“Projects as a 3 and D wing with elite finishing capabilities. I think the ability to learn under this great coaching staff in Lawrence alongside his friend Marcus was just too good to pass up.”

Carter, who grew up playing football and track (high jump), first started playing basketball when he was a sophomore in high school, 247Sports.com reported.

He won the Desert Empire League MVP as a senior in 2022.

“Chris is an exceptional young man, raised the right way, very humble, very kind, does things the right way, very respectful, quiet at times,” DeSanti said.

KU recently added walk-ons in Patrick Cassidy and Justin Cross. They join nonscholarship players Michael Jankovich, Wilder Evers, Charlie McCarthy and Dillon Wilhite.