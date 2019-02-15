KTM slams "narrow-minded" Honda for axing Pedrosa

Pedrosa has joined KTM as a test rider this year after deciding to bring down the curtain on a glittering grand prix career that yielded three world titles in the lower categories and 31 MotoGP race victories.

It followed Honda's decision to replace Pedrosa with Jorge Lorenzo, who partners Marc Marquez for 2019.

Speaking to selected media during KTM's 2019 launch event earlier this week, Pierer took a swipe at Honda for not showing more loyalty towards a rider who had spent his entire grand prix career on its machinery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Unlike the Japanese, we take [the idea of] family literally," said Pierer. "We stand by our people in good times and bad times. When a rider gets hurt, you stand by him.

"You have to imagine that Dani Pedrosa was released overnight after 14 years with Honda. How narrow-minded can you be? He is a hero! He is the ambassador!

"And why does he come to us? Because he saw with [KTM team manager] Mike Leitner how it works with us. That here, people stand together. What others do with money, I try to achieve with the family.

"Many of my racers are now in management. Take a look at [ex-motocross champion, now KTM motorsports director] Pit Beirer. That's what makes us special."

Dani Pedrosa, Alberto Puig and Mike Leitner

Dani Pedrosa, Alberto Puig and Mike Leitner Repsol Media

Repsol Media