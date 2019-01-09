New KTM recruit Dani Pedrosa set for surgery, will miss early tests

Pedrosa set for surgery, will miss early tests

New KTM MotoGP test rider Dani Pedrosa has announced he will have surgery on his right shoulder, and that it will force him to skip some planned 2019 testing commitments.

Pedrosa opted to call time on his grand prix racing career last year, having been part of the works Honda team since 2006, before accepting an offer to join KTM in a test capacity.

He sampled the RC16 for the first time in a private test at Jerez just before Christmas, and was due to take part in the opening pre-season test of 2019 at Sepang next month.

But on Wednesday Pedrosa issued a statement revealing he had sustained a complex double stress fracture of the right collarbone.

As a result he will undergo tissue repair surgery.

Pedrosa said: "Over the years I have had several fractures in that area and the last time it was in three parts, leaving it sclerotic.

"The middle part does not have enough blood flow, creating osteoporosis (bone weakening), so it requires an effective solution to regenerate the bone and achieve adequate recovery.

"After undergoing several tests and medical consultations, the clear recommendation is the total recovery and bone health.

"I thank KTM for their great support for my full recovery.

"We are very excited about the work we are doing and that is why I want to be physically in the best conditions for that exciting task."

Pedrosa's injury comes after a year in which KTM's MotoGP riders suffered several injury setbacks.

Pol Espargaro, pictured above, skipped four races through injury last year, while test rider Mika Kallio also skipped the entire second part of the season after hurting himself in a wildcard appearance at the Sachsenring.

KTM was forced to recruit Randy de Puniet as a test rider for the remainder of the campaign while Kallio was injured.

It also employed Loris Baz as a temporary substitute for the injured Espargaro at Silverstone.

