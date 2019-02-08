KTM MotoGP test rider Pedrosa could miss three months after surgery

Pedrosa could miss three months after surgery

New KTM MotoGP test rider Dani Pedrosa could miss be unavailable for three months as he recovers from successful surgery on his fractured collarbone.

Shortly after his first experience aboard a KTM at Jerez in a private test just before Christmas, Pedrosa announced he would have to skip his planned appearance in Sepang pre-season testing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He missed Sepang in order to have surgery on a "complex double stress fracture of the right collarbone".

A "reconstructive" operation then took place at the Barcelona Teknon Medical Centre involving the use of 40 million stem cells to treat the fracture.

Doctors have estimated a recovery period of three means, which would rule Pedrosa out until at least the post-race test at Jerez on May 6, the day following the Spanish Grand Prix.

Pedrosa could miss three months after surgery

"At the moment, my mind is set on overcoming the current situation to continue working on the development of the KTM," said Pedrosa.

"Much to my regret, I have not been able to participate in the pre-season tests in Malaysia, but I am following closely the work of the KTM Racing Factory.

"I hope to be with them soon on the track."

With Pedrosa unavailable for last week's Sepang shakedown, KTM race riders Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco were drafted in to take part alongside the manufacturer's other tester Mika Kallio.

Zarco concluded the Sepang test on Friday as best of the KTM runners in 17th place and was a tenth faster than Espargaro.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus