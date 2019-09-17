KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season

, who joined the Austrian manufacturer on an initial two-year deal ahead of the current campaign, has struggled to adapt to its RC16 bike and was granted the request to terminate his deal a year early.

However, KTM has now accelerated Zarco's exit from its factory MotoGP roster, citing "realigned priorities" in terms of the development of the RC16.

"We have to make decisions to ensure that we use our resources in the best possible way and we are currently in a positive direction with our MotoGP structure," KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said. "We firmly believe that Mika can help us in this stage thanks to his knowledge and background.

"It is paramount that we verify our testing results in real race conditions to start our 2020 season in the best position. Mika has proved his ability on the RC16 and we are happy that he joins the line-up as a racer again. There is no doubt that we will focus on a new configuration with the #82 bike [Kallio's rider number] while fighting for points in the last races of the championship."

Mika Kallio, KTM

Mika Kallio, KTM MotoGP

MotoGP