K'taka to construct 9 lakh houses in 2 yrs under housing projects

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to construct nine lakh houses in two years under different housing projects in the state.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on housing schemes in the state.

It includes five lakh houses of state housing projects and four lakh houses under central housing projects, a release from the CMO said.

It further said that a hundred houses will be distributed under each Gram Panchayat limit.

"A subsidy of Rs 1.75 lakh is being provided to SC beneficiaries and Rs 1.20 lakh to others for house construction. Under central housing project, beneficiaries who have been allotted the houses will get a subsidy of Rs 72,000-that is 60 per cent from the Centre and Rs 48,000-- 40 per cent from the state government," it said.

Further noting that Rs 6,200 crore is required to complete houses built under the state government's Basava Housing Project, Dr B R Ambedkar Nivas yojana, Devaraj Urs housing projects and Vajpayee urban housing project, which are under different stages of completion, the Chief Minister said that the funds will be released phase by phase.

It has been decided to distribute 5,000 houses under the Chief Minister's '1 Lakh Housing Scheme' on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the release added. (ANI)