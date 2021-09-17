KT2 Design Group’s Kevin ten Brinke Appointed to Board of Trustees of The Wayside Inn Foundation

An Architect with Over 20 Years of Experience, Kevin Serves as Co-Chair of the Foundation's Facilities Committee.

SUDBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Kevin ten Brinke, founder and principal of KT2 Design Group, an established architectural design firm based in Sudbury, Massachusetts, was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees of The Wayside Inn Foundation, where he now serves as co-chair of the facilities committee.

"As a life-long resident of Sudbury, I've long admired this special New England asset," says Kevin. "I'm honored to have been entrusted with helping preserve the world-renowned Wayside Inn and 100-acre campus for future generations."

The Wayside Inn Historic Site consists of 9 historic buildings amid lush meadows, grassy fields, pine forests, babbling brooks, and beautiful ponds in Sudbury, Massachusetts. From its 18th century beginnings as an important stagecoach stop through its 19th-century immortalization by poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Henry Ford's expansion and historic preservation of the property as a living museum in the 20th century, The Wayside Inn offers 21st-century visitors a unique window into over 300 years of American history.

While the Wayside Inn is private property, access to the campus is free. The Wayside Inn Foundation maintains the historic site through hospitality revenue and generous support from visitors.

About KT2 Design Group

Established in 2009, KT2 Design Group is a full-service Architecture and Design Firm located in the suburbs of Boston. Primarily focusing on custom high-end residential projects and large compound development, KT2 Design prides itself on originality and collaboration.

KEVIN TEN BRINKE - PRINCIPAL

A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Kevin is a LEED-certified registered architect with over 20 years of experience in luxury residential design and commercial architecture. Additional expertise with landscape architecture and commercial real estate development has broadened his aesthetic. Kevin's ability to nurture a project and work collaboratively are his trademarks.

KALAH TALANCY - PRINCIPAL

Kalah is a graduate of Skidmore College and has worked as a residential Interior Designer for nearly two decades. After years of working for local interior design firms, opening her own firm was a very organic evolution. Kalah prides herself on her creative approach, her visual arts background, and a singular ability to truly hear clients' wants and turn them into well-designed, original homes.

