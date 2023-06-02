KSU president wants to address finances while keeping students first, and other higher ed. news

In the excitement of the end of the spring semester, Kentucky State University has named its next president.

Koffi Akakpo, who is the current president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington, will start as KSU president this summer. Akakpo said Thursday he was humbled and honored to accept the position, and is not blind to the challenges before him and the university.

First on his list of priorities is addressing the financial state of KSU, Akakpo told the Herald-Leader. The university has faced several financial issues, including a multi-million dollar budget deficit and a special examination of its finances from the state, as well as plenty of staff turnover in recent years. KSU has been without a permanent president for nearly two years, and staff turnover in the budget office has repeatedly been a concern for university and state officials.

The university has been working to balance the budget and address its current financial issues, and Akakpo said that must remain the top priority.

“The financials are top on my mind, because we have to address it,” Akakpo said. “The longer we drag this out, the negative publicity does not help us and it does not help our students. The school is doing great things, and budget (problems) have been lingering for too long. We just need to find ways to address it quickly so we get back on track.”

Akakpo said he also hopes to improve the university’s student enrollment and graduation rate. At a board meeting Tuesday, the university said its target enrollment for the fall 2023 semester is 1,353 students, with 990 students currently registered.

“My main goal is to make sure we serve the students, and we do whatever is right by them,” Akakpo said.

KSU is the only public historically Black university in the state. Akakpo was praised at BCTC for his “students first” approach, and said he plans to continue taking that approach at KSU.

“I don’t view what I do as a job, I view it as my calling: giving someone the chance to better themselves,” Akakpo said. “So students first, that focus is what drives me every day. If it does not serve students, I don’t do it.”

Koffi C. Akakpo

Upgrades to UK crosswalk system

Lexington is upgrading the crossing signal on South Limestone at Pine Street, near the Good Samaritan Parking Garage, to a high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK).

The system will be activated on June 1, and is designed to help with traffic flow in areas where there is not a traffic light. The system will allow vehicles to continue driving when there are no pedestrians in the area, but when a pedestrian activates the system, it flashes yellow to alert cars to stop.

“Installing these types of pedestrian safety traffic control measures have reduced pedestrian crashes by 55% and crashes that result in serious injury or fatality by 15%,” said Scott Thompson, senior transportation planner.

Cars should stop when they see yellow lights, which will then turn red and require cars to fully stop. That is followed by a flashing red light, meaning cars can proceed driving once the crosswalk is clear.

UK teachers honored with awards

The University of Kentucky honored 11 professors earlier this month with the Outstanding Teaching Award. The award honors and encourages excellence in teaching across the university. Candidates are nominated, and then selected by a committee, and receive a certificate, engraved gift and cash award.

