KSI: YouTuber visits mosque after racial slur in Sidemen video

KSI apologised after using a racial slur in a YouTube video with The Sidemen

YouTuber KSI has visited a mosque and apologised again for using a racial slur in a YouTube video.

In the now-deleted clip with his group The Sidemen, he created a four-letter derogatory word for people of South Asian origin during a Countdown game.

KSI also used a boxing preview event on Wednesday to apologise for causing "hurt and disappointment".

The rapper said he'd engaged in "very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities".

KSI didn't give any more details but on Tuesday evening he was seen at the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford.

The 29-year-old was filmed wearing a red covering during the visit, listening to Imam Muhammed Asim Hussain.

In the clip, which has been viewed millions of times on social media, the Imam can be heard saying: "With the intention of malice, even those probably sat on the side, they probably didn't understand... they might have just been like laughed off.

"He's here to learn about what it is, he's never been in a mosque."

'Educating him'

Hafiz Asad Hussein, another of the mosque leaders who spoke to KSI, told BBC Asian Network the rapper was there for several hours "educating himself".

"He entered very respectfully, left very respectfully," he said.

Hafiz, who was "very upset" after seeing the video with the racial slur, says KSI's "head dropped when I told him... because a lot of kids look up to him".

But he feels the YouTuber has "taken a step to rectify himself and learn".

Usman Malik, who attends the mosque, says it's "a step in the right direction" to see him reaching out.

"Because it's educating him. He must not [have] realised it's a hurtful thing to hear.

"We're taught in Islam to forgive. So he's reached out and we've drawn a line."

Others though have doubted his motive, with one Twitter user writing he was there "because he's been advised by his PR team for damage limitation, to preserve his brand".

KSI found fame with The Sidemen and regularly appears in their videos

The YouTuber turned boxer also announced he was taking a social media break when he tweeted an apology on Monday.

On Tuesday, he apologised again when he read out a statement at an event for his next boxing fight.

"I want to take this opportunity to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies for my words and actions," he said.

"There are no excuses for what I said and I recognise that I have caused a lot of hurt and disappointment to so many people that look up to me.

"My ignorance has only reinforced the negative stereotypes that have existed for way too long in this country."

KSI also said he would "continue to educate myself on the rich history and diverse cultures of South Asia and the struggles faced by its people".

"I realise that my words have consequences and as public figure I have a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination.

"Privately I have taken the time to engage in very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months ahead."

KSI found fame with The Sidemen and is regularly involved in sketches on their YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million subscribers.

In March 2021, KSI apologised for previously using "transgender slurs", saying he "honestly didn't even know they were slurs. I know now though".

