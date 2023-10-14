KSI vs Tommy Fury LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

KSI vs Tommy Fury LIVE!

KSI and Tommy Fury finally meet on a huge night of boxing action in Manchester on Saturday. The YouTube star steps up in class when he takes on ‘TNT’, younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is looking to follow up a comfortable points win over arch-rival Jake Paul back in February. ‘The Nightmare’ KSI insists he has little fear of Fury, despite his professional boxing pedigree and is out to cause a major shock at the AO Arena tonight.

The two have been verballing sparring on social media for months but now must do their talking inside the ring. The same also goes for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, with a deeply personal feud getting even more bitter during a chaotic press conference earlier this week, with Paul appearing to have been cut after Danis threw a microphone at his face.

Arguably the biggest crossover event the sport has ever had, it’s expected to be a massive night of action. Follow KSI vs Tommy Fury live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog below!

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

TV channel and live stream: DAZN

Start time: Undercard from 7pm; main event expected at 11.25pm

KSI and Tommy Fury took to the stage in Manchester for a public workout ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match - and, as expected, sparks flew.

The scenes at Bowlers Exhibition Centre were just a glimpse into what fans can expect from their fight on Saturday evening, which features Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul on the undercard.

Tommy Fury has predicted an “early night” for KSI as the two finally meet inside a boxing ring on Saturday.

Manchester’s AO Arena will play host to one of the biggest YouTube crossover boxing events yet when ‘TNT’ puts his professional credentials on the line against ‘The Nightmare’.

Story continues

Fury edged a split decision victory against Jake Paul in February and heads into the bout as a big favourite. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is unbeaten in all nine of his professional fights, albeit KSI has constantly made reference to the quality of his opponents.

Still, it is a fight laced with risk for Fury, who comes from a family steeped in the traditions of the sport.

KSI, meanwhile, returns to the ring since his controversial meeting with Joe Fournier. Though the 30-year-old was initially the victory by way of knockout in the second round, it has since been ruled a No Contest by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

Prior to that, Luis Alcaraz Pineda was the only professional fighter KSI had faced in his career thus far, though he did beat Logan Paul – who features on Saturday’s undercard against former Bellator mixed martial artist Dillon Danis – in an amateur bout back in 2019.

Having beaten Paul, Fury sees little threat in Saturday’s opponent.

“I’m not really interested,” said Fury when asked about how KSI might approach the fight.

“If he stands and fights, it’ll be an early night for him. If he runs around the ring, it’ll be an early night.

“I’ve been boxing for a long time and I’m fully, fully aware of how to cut the ring off against an idiot like this so he can do what he wants.

“It doesn’t matter. Whatever he’s going to do on Saturday, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about what I do.”

Prediction: Fury to win on points

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is difficult to look past Fury here, even if he did not totally convince against Paul. He boasts a much broader boxing background and is a major step up in class for KSI, there’s little getting away from that.

While the first-round knockout he is predicting seems unlikely, a comfortable points decision should be achievable for him.

Fury to win via points.

Fight card/undercard in full

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Logan Paul’s bitter clash with Dillon Danis is the headline feature on the undercard.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - tag-team match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

Start time and main event ring walks

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

The undercard begins at 7pm BST and the main event ring walks for the six-round cruiserweight clash are scheduled for 11.25pm, though that is dependent on the length of the earlier fights.

How to watch KSI vs Fury tonight

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The entire card will be shown live on sports streaming service DAZN, via their pay-per-view service at a cost of £19.99 in the UK.

Live stream: Fight fans will be able to access a live stream online via the DAZN app and website, once they have purchased the event.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of KSI's huge fight with Tommy Fury tonight. Logan Paul and Dillon Danis also feature on the undercard on a massive schedule inside Manchester's AO Arena.