KSI vs Tommy Fury: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

KSI looks to pull off a big upset Tommy Fury tonight as he takes on Tommy Fury in a much-anticipated boxing showdown in Manchester.

‘The Nightmare’ had picked up a succession of wins heading into the Joe Fournier fight in May, which he won on the night but has since seen that bout ruled as a no contest following the use of an elbow.

Fury, meanwhile, is coming off a largely unimpressive win against Jake Paul in February, but has insisted he will learn lessons from that performance and produce a more far ruthless performace.

For ‘TNT’, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, the risks are the same. A defeat would be hugely embarrassing given his genuine boxing background, even if KSI’s awkward style will be something he will not have faced in his time as a professional.

After months of verbal sparring which continued with some fiery exchanges at the public workout, it’s going to be a huge night of action.

KSI vs Tommy Fury date, start time, venue and ring walks

KSI vs Fury takes place tonight, Saturday October 14, 2023 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The undercard begins at 7pm BST and the main event ring walks for the six-round cruiserweight clash are scheduled for 11.25pm, though that is dependent on the length of the earlier fights.

KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card/undercard in full

Logan Paul’s bitter clash with Dillon Danis is the headline feature on the undercard.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) - tag-team match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

Logan Paul is also on the card as he returns to a boxing ring against Dillon Danis (Getty Images)

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

TV channel: The entire card will be shown live on sports streaming service DAZN, via their pay-per-view service at a cost of £19.99 in the UK.

Live stream: Fight fans will be able to access a live stream online via the DAZN app and website, once they have purchased the event.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

KSI vs Tommy Fury fight prediction

It is difficult to look past Fury here, even if he did not totally convince against Paul. He boasts a much broader boxing background and is a major step up in class for KSI, there’s little getting away from that.

While the first-round knockout he is predicting seems unlikely, a comfortable points decision should be achievable for him.

Fury to win via points.

Fury and KSI clashed in the ring back in May, but will now go head to head for real (DAZN)

KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in results

The fighters took to the scales on Friday afternoon, with Tommy Fury coming in at 182.6lbs.

KSI was well under the catchweight of 183lbs, as he tipped the scales at 181.3lbs.

KSI vs Tommy Fury betting odds

KSI to win: 11/4

Fury to win: 2/7

Draw: 12/1

KSI to win by knockout or TKO: 13/2

Fury to win by knockout or TKO: 5/4

KSI to win on points: 6/1

Fury to win on points: 7/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).