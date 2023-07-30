KSI vs Tommy Fury confirmed in Manchester with Logan Paul on same card

(KSI/Twitter)

KSI vs Tommy Fury has been confirmed for October in Manchester on a huge night which will see Logan Paul fight on the same card.

The pair will settle their feud on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, broadcast live on DAZN PPV.

Announcing the news on social media, KSI wrote: "OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!"

KSI told DAZN: "I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at. I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene. "

“KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene. I’m fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can’t wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance. After this fight, you’ll understand that I truly am that guy.”

Tommy Fury added: “I’ve already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep. I’ll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money.”

There were concerns if the pair could come to an agreement, with Fury demanding KSI move up a weight to 185lbs. KSI agreed, on one condition, tweeting: "I’ll come up in weight and do 185lbs if you agree to do the weigh in on the morning of fight day. Nice fair fight. If not you will forever be known as Tommy Ducky."

Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake who Fury convincingly beat earlier this year, will share the main event against an opponent to be confirmed.