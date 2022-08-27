KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda: Start time today, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

KSI tonight makes his return to the boxing ring with two fights in the same night against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

The internet celebrity will contest two three-round cruiserweight battles, first against a fellow musician and then a professional boxer in front of a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena, in the first MF & DAZN: X Series crossover event.

It is KSI’s first return to the sport since November 2019, when he famously earned a split-decision victory over Logan Paul on his professional debut in Los Angeles, having drawn with the American in Manchester the previous summer after already stopping another YouTuber in Joe Weller.

The Sidemen star and entrepreneur will now hope to produce another statement as he looks to secure a lucrative showdown with Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul, while Tommy Fury has been named as another potential future opponent.

While Mexican Pineda is a pro fighter with a record of 2-5, rapper Swarmz is a boxing novice and late replacement opponent for Alex Wassabi, who had to pull out with concussion at short notice.

Saturday’s undercard features KSI’s brother Deji and a host of other internet stars.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda date, start time, venue and ring walks

KSI’s boxing return takes place tonight, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

KSI vs Swarmz is set to kick off the fight card at around 7:10pm BST, before he returns to the ring later on for the main event, due at approximately 10:25pm.

As ever, those times are subject to change and depend on the length of the undercard bouts.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda fight card/undercard in full

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Faze Tempter vs Slim Albaher

Deji vs Fousey

Faze Sensei vs King Kenny

Salt Papi vs Andy Warski

Sam Hyde vs IAMTHMPSN

Deen The Great vs Evil Hero

KSI vs Swarmz

How to watch KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay per view.

Current subscribers to DAZN will have to pay £11.99 to watch, while it’s £19.98 for new customers. A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 per month in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action on fight night with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog of the entire card.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda prediction

KSI should secure a lightning fast knockout against a boxing novice in the opener.

A pro fighter - albeit one with a woeful record - in Pineda should cause him more issues, but it’s hard to back against two comfortable victories for the Londoner on Saturday.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda weigh-in results

KSI looked in terrific condition as he tipped the scales at 180lbs on Friday at a lively weigh-in marked by a run-in with old foe Weller.

Pineda came in at 179lbs, while Swarmz - who took the fight on two weeks’ notice - was almost 20 pounds heavier than his opponent at 199lbs and only just inside the cruiserweight limit.

KSI vs Swarmz and Pineda odds

KSI vs Swarmz

KSI to win: 1/25

Swarmz to win: 8/1

KSI vs Pineda

KSI to win: 1/5

Pineda to win: 10/3

Odds via Sky Bet (subject to change).