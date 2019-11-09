KSI vs Logan Paul: Watch full fight replay ahead of rematch in Los Angeles

KSI and Logan Paul fight in Los Angeles tonight after their initial contest in Manchester ended in a controversial majority decision draw.

The two YouTube sensations clashed in August 2018 in what was billed as “the biggest amateur boxing match in history”.

Wearing headguards and heavier 12oz gloves, the pair fought six rounds, topping a bill that included fellow YouTube stars AnEsonGib, Deji Olatunji and Jake Paul.

Logan Paul started the six-rounder the stronger, making his superior weight and height advantage count as he bullied KSI across the ring.

But the American tired as the fight progressed, and Londoner KSI was unlucky not to win a points decision after dominating the final three rounds.

The pair will finally end their rivalry in Los Angeles tonight, with the winner taking home the ‘YouTube championship belt’.

