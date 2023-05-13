KSI vs Joe Fournier LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

KSI vs Joe Fournier LIVE!

KSI headlines Misfits Boxing 007 in a huge main event at London’s Wembley Arena tonight. The YouTube sensation and music star takes the latest steps in his boxing career against Joe Fournier, a professional fighter albeit having retired some years ago. A win would be huge for KSI as he eyes a money-spinning meeting with either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

The 29-year-old has not fought since beating FaZe Temperrr in January and headlines a fun-looking card. The increasingly popular Salt Papi meets the outspoken Anthony Taylor on the undercard while KSI’s brother Deji is also in action against rapper Swarmz.

Crossover boxing continues to be a decisive format of the sport but few can deny the interest. Fournier does at least bring something of better pedigree to the event and a win would be a major scalp for KSI. Follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s fight blog!

KSI vs Joe Fournier latest news

Venue: Wembley Arena, London

TV channel and live stream: KSI vs Joe Fournier

Undercard from 7pm GMT, main event at 9:40pm

Evening Standard fight prediction

Undercard in full

Jake Paul predicts KSI vs Fournier

18:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

The YouTube star, who could yet fight KSI, believes neither man has much pedigree.

“I honestly have no idea what’s going to happen,” he said. I think Joe is like old and he’s had a padded record, he hasn’t fought anyone good.

“So yeah, he’s ‘9-0’ but we don’t know how good he is, he’s been inactive.

“And KSI hasn’t fought anyone good either. He’s just fought influencers and people say, ‘Oh, he fought your brother.’

“Yeah, my brother wasn’t good when they fought.

“So he hasn’t fought anyone good really, we haven’t seen him tested so we really don’t know what will happen.”

(REUTERS)

Joe Fournier hits out at rematch clause

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Still, Fournier believes the rematch clause in the contract hardly speaks to much confidence from KSI.

I think the fact they have a rematch clause shows just how unconfident they are going into this,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to get punched in the face by me ever. He is someone who carries this Misfits brand on his shoulders and I think it’s way too someone for him to fight someone like him. I’m someone who punches people unconscious for a living and KSI is going to get a rude awakening on the night.”

KSI: I don’t care about getting knocked out

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

The YouTube star stressed he is taking boxing seriously and is not afraid of getting knocked out.

“Even if I’m getting pieced up I’m going to find something within me to keep going and I will go down on my shield,” he said.

“I’m not a guy that is going to just play around and be like, ‘Maybe I’ve lost, but I’ll just make sure I don’t get knocked out.’ No, I don’t care about getting knocked out.”

Who is Joe Fournier?

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fournier is a former professional boxer with a net worth of around £100m according to Forbes.

The 40-year-old amassed his fortune in the fitness and nightclub industries and was undefeated in his boxer career with a record of 9-0 in the lighy-heavyweight division.

At one point, he was ranked 11th by the WBA.

(Getty Images)

When did KSI last fight?

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI marked his return to the boxing ring with an emphatic win over fellow YouTube star FaZe Temperr in January.

The Brit defended the Misfits cruiserweight title once more by hitting a huge left hook within the opening 20 seconds of the first round to send Temperrr to the ground in front of a packed-out crowd inside the Wembley Arena.

Where KSI’s last two fights – which came in one night back in August – proved something of a joke, this was at least some sort of statement as the prospect of a money-spinning fight with Jake Paul looms.

(PA)

Latest odds

17:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI to win: 1/5

Fournier to win: 4/1

Draw: 10/1

KSI to win by KO or TKO: 8/11

KSI to win by points or decision: 13/5

Fournier to win by KO or TKO: 10/1

Fournier to win by points or decision: 13/2

Fight card/undercard in full

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI’s brother Deji is the chief support act of the night against rapper Swarmz. Salt Papi, one of the most popular YouTube boxers around, also meets the outspoken Anthony Taylor.

KSI vs Joe Fournier

Deji vs Swarmz

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Viruzz vs DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Wings of Redemption vs Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs Archie

(Getty Images)

Prediction: KSI to win via KO

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fournier certainly has the backing of Haye and boasts much more in the way of serious pedigree than KSI’s previous opponents.

Still, KSI has more experience on big fight nights and holds key advantages in terms of both speed and power.

KSI to win via early KO.

(PA)

Start time and expected ring walks

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

The event takes place at London’s Wembley Arena and the action will get underway at 7pm BST tonight on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Ring walks for the main event are scheduled for 9.30pm but they are subject to change depending on how the other fights go.

(PA)

How to watch KSI vs Fournier

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: KSI vs Fournier is being shown live tonight via sport streaming platform DAZN, which is available on smart TVs and now also via Sky channel 429.

It’s DAZN pay-per-view, meaning a cost of £19 for fans in the UK.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN currently starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

Welcome

16:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of KSI’s fight against Joe Fournier.

The actions gets underway at Wembley Arena from 7pm BST.