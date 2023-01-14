KSI vs FaZe Temperrr LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr LIVE!

KSI headlines another huge night of Misfits Boxing action at London’s Wembley Arena tonight. The YouTube sensation takes on fellow internet star FaZe Temperrr in an eagerly-anticipated main event in front of a sold-out crowd in his home city.

After defeating both musician Swarmz and Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night at the O2 Arena back in the summer, JJ is once again the heavy favourite here to continue his unbeaten run and move closer to that end goal of a major showdown with Jake Paul.

It’s the Sidemen vs FaZe Clan, with KSI’s MF cruiserweight title on the line on what should be an exciting evening in the capital. Brazilian FaZe Temperrr was originally supposed to be on the undercard, but stepped up after MMA fighter Dillon Danis withdrew earlier this month stating that he was “underprepared”.

Boxing schedule and results

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

Slim vs Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz

Joe Fournier vs Tony Christodoulou

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr latest news

Venue: Wembley Arena, London

Undercard from 7pm GMT, main event at 10pm

How to watch: DAZN pay-per-view

Standard Sport fight prediction

Undercard in full

Jake Paul confirms MMA move and issues two-fight Nate Diaz challenge

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jake Paul is set to make his debut in mixed martial arts (MMA) this year after signing with a key promotional rival of the UFC.

The YouTube-star-turned-fighter has announced that he has joined the fast-growing Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in a new pay-per-view division to be called “Super Fight”.

Paul - who has long been an outspoken critic of fighter pay in the UFC - will officially be called the “head of fighter advocacy”, promoting the PFL and its fighters and pledging that competitors in the new division will receive 50 per cent of the revenue generated as well as being free to pursue their own sponsorship deals.

What is Prime and why is Logan Paul and KSI’s drink so expensive?

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Prime hydration drink is reportedly being sold at a Wakefield off-licence for £100 a bottle.

The drink has been so popular, particularly with children and teenagers, that it is being sold for 10 times its retail price on eBay – but that’s nowhere near the price that Wakey Wines claims it is selling it for.

The drink has been hyped up since it was first made available in Asda: to prevent customers from buying bottles with the intention to resell them at astronomically high prices, Asda set a limit on the product to three per person.

KSI reveals shock FIGHT challenge from Wayne Rooney

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

KSI has revealed an unlikely fight challenge from Wayne Rooney.

KSI insists he promptly turned down the offer before revealing another ex-England footballer apparently interested in joining the fast-growing YouTube boxing scene.

“I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up being like ‘oh, we should fight’, and I said no. I just don’t want to do that,” he said.

“If Wayne Rooney is down of course I think it would be good to have him in the space. I know Wayne Bridge is another person that’s been interested in the space.”

Latest odds

17:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

SafeBettingSites - KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

KSI - 1/14

Draw - 14/1

FaZe Temperrr - 8/1

SafeBettingSites - KSI vs FaZe Temperrr Round Betting

KSI Round One - 7/2

KSI Round Two - 10/3

KSI Round Three - 10/3

KSI Round Four - 7/2

KSI On Points - 9/4

FaZe Temperrr Round One - 22/1

FaZe Temperrr Round Two - 22/1

FaZe Temperrr Round Three - 25/1

FaZe Temperrr Round Four - 25/1

FaZe Temperrr Round Five - 18/1

SafeBettingSites - KSI vs FaZe Temperrr Method Of Result

KSI By KO, TK or DQ - 1/3

KSI By Decision or Technical Decision - 9/4

FaZe Temperrr By KO, TK or DQ - 12/1

FaZe Temperrr By Decision or Technical Decision - 18/1

Why is FaZe Temperrr fighting KSI instead of Dillon Dannis?

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

A bout with Danis was scheduled to take place at Wembley Arena on January 14, as KSI continues to build towards a seemingly inevitable clash with Jake Paul, however he will now not face the MMA fighter.

The pair have clashed on several occasions in the build-up to the fight, but it was announced on earlier that Danis has pulled out of the fight with just ten days to go.

Prediction: KSI to win via stoppage

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

FaZe Temperrr is the bigger man but KSI boasts much more experience in the professional world and needs a big performance after the relatively comical nature of his last two fights.

KSI to win via stoppage.

Where to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The event will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK, a subscription to which currently costs £7.99 per month.

With it being a pay-per-view card, current subscribers will need to pay an extra £11.99 to access it, while one-off viewers will be charged £19.98.

With it being a pay-per-view card, current subscribers will need to pay an extra £11.99 to access it, while one-off viewers will be charged £19.98.

Undercard from 7pm GMT, main event at 10pm

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

The event is scheduled to get underway at 7pm GMT and main event ring walks are expected around 10pm. As ever, they are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard contests.

Welcome

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of KSI’s bout with FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena this evening.

The British internet celebrity is making his return to the ring after winning two fights in a single night back in August.

The undercard gets underway at 7pm GMT.