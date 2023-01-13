KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

KSI is back in the boxing ring on Saturday night as he takes on fellow YouTube sensation FaZe Temperrr in his third professional bout.

August saw the 29-year-old beat both rapper Swarmz and Mexican professional fighter Luis Alcaraz Pineda in a single night at the O2 Arena and the Brit will be a heavy favourite to triumph once again this weekend as he looks to secure a showdown with Jake Paul.

Dillon Danis had originally been scheduled as KSI’s next opponent but the MMA star pulled out, leading to Brazilian internet celebrity Temperrr – real name Thomas Oliveira – stepping up from the undercard.

The bout will see a renewed rivalry of the Sidemen against the FaZe Clan. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr date, start time, venue and ring walks

KSI’s return to the ring takes place on Saturday January 14, 2023 inside London’s Wembley Arena.

The event is scheduled to get underway at 7pm GMT and main event ring walks are expected around 10pm. As ever, they are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard contests.

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr fight card/undercard in full

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

Slim vs Tom Zanetti

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz

Joe Fournier vs Tony Christodoulou

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo

Where to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

TV channel: The event will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK, a subscription to which currently costs £7.99 per month.

With it being a pay-per-view card, current subscribers will need to pay an extra £11.99 to access it, while one-off viewers will be charged £19.98.

LIVE coverage: Follow the entire card live via Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog on Saturday night.

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr prediction

FaZe Temperrr is the bigger man but KSI boasts much more experience in the professional world and needs a big performance after the relatively comical nature of his last two fights.

KSI to win via stoppage.

KSI won two fights in one night back in August (Getty Images)

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr weigh-in results

FaZe tipped the scales at 175.9lbs at Friday’s weigh-in, while KSI was the slightly lighter man at 175lbs.

Story continues

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr latest odds

KSI to win: 4/6

Draw: 12/1

FaZe Temperrr to win: 11/8

Odds via Betfair (Subject to change).