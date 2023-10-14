KSI v Tommy Fury LIVE: Boxing updates, full card results and Logan Paul v Dillon Danis updates tonight

KSI and Tommy Fury will square off in the boxing ring tonight, moments after Logan Paul and Dillon Danis go head to head.

The Misfits event at Manchester’s AO Arena is one of the most-anticipated cards of the year, with each of the four fighters possessing thousands of fans and thousands of critics. Briton KSI and American Paul rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing – even facing each other before becoming business partners and launching the Prime energy drink company in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fury is best known as the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, and he most recently beat Paul’s younger brother Jake in February to stay unbeaten as a professional. In contrast, Danis is boxing for the first time tonight, though he does have a combat background. The American is a former jiu-jitsu champion and mixed martial artist, who some will know as an ex-teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor. While KSI and compatriot Fury have traded barbs repeatedly ahead of their clash tonight, the build to the all-American bout between Paul and Danis has been especially bitter. Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal was even granted a temporary restraining order against Danis in September, after he took to social media to share numerous photos of her with various men. Will tonight mark the end of his feud with Paul? Find out below, with live updates and results from KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis.

KSi vs Tommy Fury | Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis | Misfits Boxing

KSi vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis ring walk times

KSi vs Tommy Fury full card for Misfits Boxing at Manchester’s AO Arena

STEVE BUNCE: Tommy Fury cracked the code, critics are just jealous

Who is KSI? From ‘endearing’ class clown to YouTuber who has changed the face of boxing

17:25 , Jack Rathborn

efore KSI, there was Olajide Olatunji – “JJ” for short. Before the YouTuber, gamer, rapper, boxer, promoter and energy drink magnate, there was the affable class clown in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.

Story continues

“I remember we did a production of Sweeney Todd,” one of his schoolmates tells The Independent. “He played the judge, and when he died at the end, he was twitching and doing the worm across the stage. Everyone was in stitches. He was funny, a nice guy – everybody liked him for that. He was popular, but not like, ‘I’m the s***’; he was confident but also a nerdy, endearing, sweet guy.”

With those qualities, JJ was tailor made for YouTube, where he launched his channel ‘KSIOlajideBT’ in 2009 – four years after the platform’s inception. Fifteen years old at the time, JJ quickly garnered a following by filming himself playing Fifa – the famous football video game – at his parents’ house in Watford. His bewitching cackle was a key feature in each upload. “He always had that very distinctive laugh,” his schoolmate recalls. “I remember that. He would laugh at something during morning registration, and the teachers would be like, ‘JJ, please!’”

KSI, from ‘endearing’ class clown to YouTuber who has changed the face of boxing

Tommy Fury promises KSI ‘early night’ ahead of Manchester bout as pair sling insults at one another

17:21 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fury teaches purists valuable lesson – outrage over KSI fight is just jealousy

17:15 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fury is a poster boy, KSI is an influencer and thankfully at about 10pm on Saturday they will just be a pair of topless boxers making millions in the ring.

Welcome to the world of crossover boxing, dominated by a very slick outfit called Misfits, and a realm where Fury and KSI are kings of the very strange boxing land.

Fury, the brother of Tyson, the world heavyweight champion, is unbeaten in nine fights on the legitimate boxing circuit; KSI is behind the drink Prime, he has a zillion followers across his social media platforms and he has fought just once in a sanctioned boxing match.

And yes, that means they are both novices. On Saturday night, in front of a capacity crowd of just under 20,000 they fight six rounds at a weight limit set at 183lbs for bragging rights. They are, strangely, evenly matched in many ways. Obviously, the boxing purists are outraged that two novices are making millions and millions from their fight.

Tommy Fury teaches purists valuable lesson – outrage over KSI fight is just jealousy

17:14 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fury is a poster boy, KSI is an influencer and thankfully at about 10pm on Saturday they will just be a pair of topless boxers making millions in the ring.

Welcome to the world of crossover boxing, dominated by a very slick outfit called Misfits, and a realm where Fury and KSI are kings of the very strange boxing land.

Fury, the brother of Tyson, the world heavyweight champion, is unbeaten in nine fights on the legitimate boxing circuit; KSI is behind the drink Prime, he has a zillion followers across his social media platforms and he has fought just once in a sanctioned boxing match.

And yes, that means they are both novices. On Saturday night, in front of a capacity crowd of just under 20,000 they fight six rounds at a weight limit set at 183lbs for bragging rights. They are, strangely, evenly matched in many ways. Obviously, the boxing purists are outraged that two novices are making millions and millions from their fight.

KSi vs Tommy Fury full Misfits card

16:44 , Jack Rathborn

• KSI vs Tommy Fury

• Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

• Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

• Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II

• King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

• Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

• NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

• Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

• Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts S-X vs DTG

KSi vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis ring walk times

16:43 , Jack Rathborn

The fights are set to take place on Saturday 14 October at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Paul vs Danis is likely to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with ring walks for KSI vs Fury expected at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).