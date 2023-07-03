KSI and Sidemen hand-feed tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park

KSI hand-fed a tiger at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne

YouTube star KSI has been seen hand-feeding tigers at a Hertfordshire zoo during a shoot for a new video.

The rapper, from Watford, was with the Sidemen group at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne to film one of their Hide and Seek challenges.

While there, he and other members fed Amur tigers - the world's largest species of cat.

A zoo spokesman said they were "incredibly respectful and willing to learn".

The Sidemen - KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123 and W2S - produce videos of challenges, sketches and video game commentaries over five YouTube channels, which have a combined total of more than 138m subscribers.

In the Sidemen's latest Hide and Seek video, KSI is dressed as a lobster

In the zoo video, which has had about 2.3m views since Sunday evening, the group can be seen exploring the site in fancy dress, with KSI dressed as a lobster, as they play a game of hide and seek.

The group came face-to-face with big cats under the supervision of the zoo's section leader for large carnivores.

The zoo said sharing the importance of species and habitat conservation on a channel with 18.7m subscribers was its "boldest collaboration yet".

"It was a pleasure to welcome the entire Sidemen group and they were incredibly respectful and willing to learn about the animals whilst filming," said a spokesman.

"This has allowed the younger generation to learn about the protection and conservation of animals in a new and engaging way."

The Sidemen group can be seen exploring the zoo in fancy dress

