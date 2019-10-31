KSI seen knocking sparring partner out in new footage released ahead of Logan Paul fight

Video footage has been released of KSI knocking an opponent out in sparring.

The 26-year-old from Watford is set to face YouTube rival Logan Paul next weekend at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California – the professional boxing debut of both men.

With the fight just days away, KSI and Paul are in the closing stages of their respective camps and have been working hard ahead of the fight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both men have promised knockouts, and now footage has been released of KSI which could well persuade viewers that the Brit has the opportunity.

Fighting against an unnamed sparring partner, in footage released by the Mayweather Channel, KSI appears to drop the fighter with a couple of body shots followed by an over right hand and left, with the session being brought to an immediate close as team KSI applaud.

The sparring partner is described by KSI’s US camp manager to be someone “who has several fights” and can put opponents in “uncomfortable situations”.