KSI performs surprise show after topping UK album chart

KSI has celebrated topping the UK album chart by performing at a surprise concert in London.

The YouTuber and rapper appeared at a free show as part of the Revive Live tour organised by the Music Venue Trust charity and the National Lottery.

On Friday, the Official Charts Company revealed his new release All Over The Place has topped the album chart after notching up 34,000 chart sales.

KSI performs at Powerhaus (Corinne Cumming/Music Venue Trust/PA)

The 16 tracks on the album were streamed 20.9 million times.

KSI appeared at Powerhaus in Camden, north London, after it was revealed his album had topped the chart.

He saw off competition from Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour, which ranked second.

KSI has topped the album charts (Corinne Cumming/Music Venue Trust)

After it was revealed All Over The Place had topped the chart, KSI told OfficialCharts.com he “never thought I’d get one of these”.

He added: “I have no right – I’m a YouTuber! Thank you.”

The Revive Live tour will see 300 events take place this summer following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.