KSI vs Logan Paul press conference: What time does it start in UK and US, how to watch online and live stream info

KSI and Logan Paul will come face to face today for the first time since they fought in front of 18,000 at the Manchester Arena last year.

In the first, the fight broke records and was dubbed the “Biggest Internet Event in History”, but this time the pair turn professional: no headguards, no 16oz gloves.

A UK broadcaster is set to be announced today, as are professional fighters to appear on the undercard and, without doubt, some controversial words will be said and the world will start to talk.

Here’s what you need to know.

What time is the press conference today?

In the UK, the stream will begin from around 9pm, which is 4pm Eastern and 1pm Western in the US.

How can I watch it?

It will be on both KSI and Logan’s respective YouTube channels.

When will the rematch happen?

The bout is set to take place on 9th November, 2019. We’re not too far off then.

Where will the rematch take place?

The fight between the two YouTube sensations will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. The first went down at the MEN Arena in Manchester, so this time it’s on Logan’s turf and will have that highly sought after US audience.

How can I get tickets?

Demand for the first fight was somewhat unprecedented and sold out the Manchester Arena, so if you like the idea of being around 18,000 screaming kids for hours then you’ll have to act fast. Tickets will be on general sale from Saturday, 14th September with pre-sale already live. You can buy them right here.

Where will I be able to watch the fight?

If you’re not going to the fight itself, you can watch it on DAZN in the United States and from around the world and if you’re in the UK, you’ll have to stay tuned – no announcement has been made on broadcasting rights just yet.