KSI knocks out Joe Fournier with controversial elbow

YouTube star KSI beat Joe Fournier with a controversial knockout on Saturday, finishing the former professional boxer with an accidental elbow.

KSI, 29, landed the bigger punches throughout the first round of the exhibition bout at London’s Wembley Arena, and he tagged Fournier, 40, with a huge overhand right in Round 2. That was followed by an attempted right hook, with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) instead making contact with his elbow.

The strike sent Fournier tumbling to the canvas and left him staring up at the ceiling, unable to beat the referee’s count.

In a post-fight interview, KSI denied that he had stopped his fellow Briton with his elbow, before calling Tommy Fury into the ring for a face-off, which ended with the pair being separated.

KSI’s controversial win was his fourth straight KO victory in as many exhibition bouts. The YouTube star, who rose to fame as a gamer but also raps, previously fought Logan Paul twice, drawing with his fellow YouTuber in an amateur bout and beating him on points in a professional rematch.

Meanwhile, Fournier has a pro boxing record of 9-0, with all of his wins having come via knockout, but he lost to former world champion David Haye on points in an exhibition fight in 2021.

Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is best known for his time as a contestant on Love Island, but he is also unbeaten as a pro boxer. The 24-year-old outpointed Logan Paul’s brother Jake in February.

Fury was seen brawling with Idris Virgo, a fellow ex-Love Island contestant, in the crowd at KSI vs Fournier.