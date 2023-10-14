KSI clashes with Tommy Fury after controversial boxing decision as YouTube star slams ‘robbery’

KSI hit out at a “robbery” after Tommy Fury was awarded a controversial win in their huge crossover boxing fight in Manchester.

‘The Nightmare’ started well and was the more active in the fight, with ‘TNT’ deducted points for hitting his opponent in the back of the head.

Fury, however, recovered and the two ambled through what was a poor six-round spectacle on an evening in which Logan Paul’s eagerly-anticipated showdown with Dillon Danis descended into farce.

Danis barely threw a punch and attempted to take Paul down in an MMA hold towards the end of the sixth round, prompting a brawl inside the ring with various security members.

Farce: Danis attempted to get Paul in a chokehold - prompting a brawl from security (Action Images via Reuters)

There was hope KSI and Fury would rescue the evening somewhat, though that proved not to be the case.

“Robbery, it’s a robbery,” vented KSI after the decision.

“How many jabs did he land? You didn’t get any shots off and you got a point off as well.”

Fury responded: “You can land two shots every round but I was the one pushing the pace, I was the one throwing the shots.”

The two eventually had to be separated, with KSI saying: “I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win. I understand.”