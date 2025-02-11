KSI claims 4 former UFC fighters declined boxing match before Dillon Danis accepted

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: KSI enters the arena during their ring walk prior to the MF Cruiserweight Title fight between KSI and FaZe Temper at OVO Arena Wembley on January 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

One way or another, KSI apparently was dead set on facing an MMA fighter in his next boxing match.

Misfits Boxing last week announced that KSI – the YouTuber, rapper and PRIME co-founder – will take on former Bellator fighter and jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis in a 185-pound fight that will headline a March 29 event in Manchester, England. But if it was solely up to KSI, he wouldn't be fighting Danis.

"I know I'm not even supposed to say this, but f*ck it, bro: Dillon Danis wasn't even my fourth choice," KSI said in a YouTube video posted Tuesday. "We went to Nate Diaz, he said no. We went to Donald Cerrone, he said no. We went to Tony Ferguson, he said no. These guys said no to me. I'm there confused as to why a footballer wants to fight me, but these top UFC, ex-UFC fighters don't want to fight me. Even (Jorge Masvidal). We went to Masvidal to fight, and he couldn't do it because (he's under UFC contract). Like, guys, we've been trying to find people to fight."

While KSI, 31, might be disappointed he ultimately settled for Danis, it's at least a fight against a guy who matches his age. His other options – Diaz, 39; Cerrone, 41; Ferguson, 40; and Masvidal, 40 – are all much older and well past their fighting primes.

KSI (4-1) and Danis (0-1) originally were supposed to meet in January 2023 in a six-round exhibition bout at 178 pounds. However, Danis withdrew from the bout 10 days prior and was replaced by gaming streamer FaZe Temperrr (Thomas Oliveira).

