KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak

Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station.

Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in Kansas City and is set to make his debut toward the end of November.

“It’s a privilege and an honor,” Nicco said of taking on his new role in a KSHB 41 report.

Nicco received a degree in atmospheric science from Kansas University and went on to travel the country, working as a meteorologist for stations ranging from KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas, to KGO in San Francisco. Still, he remains a dedicated Jayhawks fan and season-ticket holder.

In his 27-year-long career, Nicco has tracked severe storms spanning from blizzards to tornadoes. He’s passionate about explaining why and how fast weather patterns change. Nicco also enjoys keeping up with climate research around the world.

Vice President of KSHB/KMCI Kathleen Choal said that after a nationwide search for Lezak’s replacement, the station is excited to welcome Nicco to the team.

“As a weather and climate expert, Mike brings such a wealth of knowledge to our team that I know will help our community navigate all types of weather that frequently targets our region,” she said on Tuesday in a KSHB 41 report.

In a statement, Nicco said he respects the work Lezak and his team have done for the metro area.

Lezak joined KSHB 41 in 1999 and won a number of WeatheRate awards for the station. He also covered major weather events such as the tornadoes that hit the Kansas City area in May 2003 and May 2019.