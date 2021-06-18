Kshatriya Mahasabha Protests Against Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj In Chandigarh

Controversies surrounding period drama films are not new. Earlier, Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat faced the anger of radical groups. A similar controversy has surrounded Prithviraj, the most-awaited project of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Ever since Yash Raj Films has announced the movie, it has been creating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Last month, a radical caste-based organisation from Rajasthan, Karni Sena, objected to the title of the film based on the life of the great Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Now, the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha seems to have a problem with the name and called it an insult to the great ruler.

In Chandigarh’s Sector 45, a strong protest was held on Thursday during which the demonstrators raised slogans against the upcoming movie and burnt effigies of Akshay, producer and director as they demanded the change in the title. People associated with the Kshatriya Mahasabha said the name of the action-drama should be Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan or Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. According to the protesters, the present title does not pay respect to the ruler.

Apart from this, the organisation members demanded that the senior representatives of the Kshatriya and Rajput community should be shown the film before its release so that they can ensure that no controversial incident is shown or the history is tampered with.

The protesters threatened the makers that if their demands are not met, the film will meet the same fate as the Kshatriya Samaj did to Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat during their release.

In the periodical saga, Akshay will be seen playing the lead role of the great ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be making her debut in the Hindi cinema with this project. She will play the role of Prithviraj’s wife, Sanyogita.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali this year.

