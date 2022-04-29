KSENIASCHNAIDER Unveils FW22 Collection "Urban Romance"

Ukraine-based brand KSENIASCHNAIDER has recently revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Urban Romance,” hailing the triumphant red rose as the line’s uniting symbol. Embroidered on the latest range of polo shirts, jeans and knitwear, the independent fashion house marries whimsy with realism.

Denim arrives in interesting silhouettes, some in the form of wide knee-length shorts with frayed hems, while Y2K maxi skirts are bisected by frilled fabric, generously spotlighting the wearer’s legs. Cropped knit vests, as well as chic double-breasted tops, highlight the midriff, while other blouses boast brightly colored patterns for an exciting streetwear look. Meanwhile, knees are put on display through '90s-esque loose jeans as the bottoms bear bold slashes for the ultimate edgy look.

KSENIASCHNAIDER’s penchant for experimenting with sturdy fabrics appears on workwear-inspired shacket and pant sets for a utilitarian aesthetic. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s national colors, yellow and blue, make a subtle impact on positively feminine floral dresses and oversized shirts. The collection’s outerwear carries the Kyiv-based brand’s ingenuity forward, presenting textural faux-fur options alongside brightly colored windbreakers.

Take a look at KSENIASCHNAIDER’s collection in the gallery above and head to the brand’s website to explore more.