What Is KSB SE & Co. KGaA's (ETR:KSB) Share Price Doing?

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine KSB SE KGaA’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is KSB SE KGaA Worth?

Good news, investors! KSB SE KGaA is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.8x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.04x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. KSB SE KGaA’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will KSB SE KGaA generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for KSB SE KGaA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KSB is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KSB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KSB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into KSB SE KGaA, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for KSB SE KGaA (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

