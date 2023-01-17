KSA Personal Finance Market to grow exponentially with size of outstanding credit expected to contribute more than SAR 800 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research

The report covers KSA Consume Finance Sector, KSA Consumer Finance Future, KSA Consumer Finance Licensing Requirements, KSA Consumer Finance Market Future Growth, KSA Consumer Finance Players, KSA Finance Market, KSA Personal Finance Industry Challenges, KSA Personal Finance Industry Issues, KSA Personal Finance Market, KSA Personal Finance Market Demand, KSA Personal Finance Market Future Outlook, KSA Personal Finance Market Future Trends, KSA Personal Finance Market Growth Strategies, KSA Personal Finance Market Key Competitors, KSA Personal Finance Market Major Players, KSA Personal Loan Industry, KSA Personal Loan Market, KSA Personal Loan Sector, Monetary Industry, Personal Finance Sector in Saudi Arabia, Personal Monetary Sector, Saudi Arabia Consume Finance Sector, Saudi Arabia Personal Finance Market.

Gurugram, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KSA Personal Finance Market is in growing stage, being driven by technological advancements and digitalization in personal financing. Banks dominate the supply side of the KSA personal finance ecosystem, however the emerging non-banking finance companies and FinTech companies are expected to create tough competition in the market.

  • Due to shift of focus towards ownership of homes in Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 project, the renovation and home improvement segment is expected to grow and that might aid the personal finance market in the country.

  • The major players in the personal finance market include Al Rajhi and SNB followed by Emirates NBD, Banque Saudi Fransi. Non-banks are in the market include Nayifat Finance Company and Emkan Finance Company.

  • Working women population in KSA has been on an increasing trend and is expected to lead to an increase in the market, thereby positively affecting the KSA Personal Finance Market.

Future of KSA Personal Finance Market: The KSA Personal Finance Industry is expected to grow at a robust CAGR. Outstanding personal loans are expected to grow with in the next four years. Wedding loans are expected to account for the majority share by renovation and home improvement loans, which is mainly driven by Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. Due to increasing privatization and the goal of privatization being included in Vision 2030, the number of employed workforces is expected to increase and the workforce is also expected to decline for public sectors.

Entrance of New Players in the market: New players entering the KSA Personal Finance Market are FinTech companies. The country currently has 82 FinTech companies and the number in these companies is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. The market has witnessed partnership between FinTech companies and decision analytics companies to make their digital lending process more robust. With new entrants, strict changes in policies can be seen related to insolvency and other parameters.

Government policies: Vision 2030 by the KSA government has massive plans for the economy targeting to improve employment figures that might be fruitful for the personal finance market as well. The loans borrowed by Large Corporation and Private Sector is expected to grow mainly due to increasing privatization as one of the goals in Vision 2030. KSA’s Vision 2030 includes Financial Sector Development Program which envisions better access to financial products and aims to increase the share of cashless transactions by developing the digital infrastructure. The Program also focuses on enabling FinTechs to drive innovation and competition. FinTech companies are expected to contribute immensely towards the growth of the market.

The report KSA Personal Finance Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Growing Digitalization and Increased Consumption Needs by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Personal Finance Industry in KSA. The report also covers the overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of outstanding credit and number of loans; market segmentation by purpose of loan, by supplier, by tenure of loan, by booking mode, by geography, by nationality of borrower, by employment of borrower; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, trends driving digital adoption; regulatory framework; industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major players on the basis of outstanding credit. The report concludes with future market projections of each segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Key Segments Covered:-
KSA Personal Finance Market
By Purpose of Loan

  • Wedding

  • Renovation & Home Improvement

  • Consumer Durables

  • Tourism & Travel

  • Medical

  • Education

  • Debt Consolidation

  • Others

By Supplier

  • Banks

  • Non-Banks (NBFIs & FinTechs)

By Tenure of Loan

  • < 1 year

  • 1-2 years

  • 2-3 years

  • 3-4 years

  • 4-5 years

By Booking Mode

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • Riyadh

  • Jeddah

  • Dammam

  • Others

By Nationality of Borrower

  • Saudi

  • Non-Saudi

By Employment of Borrower

  • Government Employee

  • Large Corporation Private Sector Employee

  • Medium & Small Corporation Private Sector Employee

  • Self-Employed

  • Others

Key Target Audience:-

  • KSA Finance Industries

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

  • Finance Industry

  • Finance Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2017-2021

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-
Banks

  • Al Rajhi Bank

  • Saudi National Bank

  • Riyad Bank

  • The Saudi British Bank (SABB)

  • Banque Saudi Fransi

  • Arab National Bank

  • Al Bilad Bank

  • Emirates NBD

  • Alinma Bank

Non-Banks

  • Nayifat Finance Company

  • Emkan Finance Company (owned by Al Rajhi Bank)

  • Murabaha Marena Financing Company

  • United Company for Financial Services (Tasheel Finance)

  • Al Yusr Leasing & Financing

  • Al-Amthal Finance Company

  • Tamam

  • Quara Finance Company

  • Tayseer Finance

  • Saudi Finance Company (acquired by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank)

  • Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company

  • Osoul Modern Finance Company

  • Matager Finance Company

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • KSA Personal Finance Market Overview

  • Ecosystem of KSA Personal Finance Market

  • KSA Personal Finance Industry Evolution

  • KSA Personal Finance Market Size, 2017-2021

  • KSA Personal Finance Market Segmentation, 2021 (By Purpose of Loan, By Supplier, By Booking Mode, By Tenure of Loan, By Geography, By Nationality of Borrower, By Employment of Borrower)

  • Industry Analysis of KSA Personal Finance Services

  • Value Chain of KSA Personal Finance

  • Key Growth Drivers in Personal Finance Market in KSA

  • Trends and Developments in KSA Personal Finance Industry

  • SWOT Analysis of KSA Personal Finance Industry

  • Islamic Financing

  • Issues and Challenges in KSA Personal Finance Industry

  • Government policies affecting the KSA Personal Finance Industry

  • Competition Framework for KSA Personal Finance Market

  • Future Outlook and Projections of the KSA Auto Finance Market, 2021-2026F

  • Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

  • Research Methodology

KSA Personal Finance Market

Germany Remittance Market Outlook to 2027F- By Flow Type (Inbound and Outbound), by Application (Consumptions, Savings, Investments), and By Channels Used (Banking Channel, MTOs, M-Wallets and Others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Germany Remittance Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising digital platforms for fund transfer and government initiatives. The increase in adoption of banking and financial services and the growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more and more people to switch to digital platforms for fund transfer. The inbound remittance market is dominated by branch pick-ups and mobile & online transactions equally followed by prepaid cards in terms of remittance transaction volume.

Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Digitalization, Rising Tech-Savvy Population, Increasing M&A Deals, Partnerships between BNPL players and Banks along with shifting preference towards BNPL

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia BNPL Market – which grew from approximately USD ~140 Mn in 2019 to approximately USD ~560 Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~2700 Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the New Government Policies, New Players in the Market and Partnership with Companies. The Malaysia BNPL Industry has become one of the most attractive markets in Southeast Asian Region. Hence, many global BNPL Players are considering to extend their product offerings for consumers in this country.
The Rise of E-commerce and Pandemic induced trend for alternative payments have accelerated the BNPL industry in Malaysia. The market is highly driven by price-sensitive, tech-savvy and mobile-first consumers who are searching for better value and choices as well as fast delivery of services and hence, adopting BNPL services over traditional payment methods.

Australia Remittance Market Outlook to 2027F- By International Remittance Flow Corridor (Inbound and Outbound Countries and Point of Contact), By Domestic Remittance Flow Corridor (Urban to Rural, Urban to Urban, and others)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Australia Remittance Market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022P-2027F, owing to the increased internet and smartphone penetration, rising digital platforms for fund transfer and government initiatives. The growing penetration rate of the internet and smartphones are driving more and more people to switch to digital platforms for fund transfer. The international outbound remittance flow was significantly more than the international inbound remittance flow in Australia in 2021.

Belgium Remittance Market Outlook 2027F- driven by personal remittance, active competition & favorable government policies

The inbound remittance is expected to showcase a CAGR close to ~% and the outbound remittance is anticipated to showcase a CAGR close to ~% by value of transactions during 2017-2027F. In terms of volume of transactions, the inbound remittance is expected to register a CAGR close to ~% and the outbound remittance is expected to showcase a CAGR close to ~% during the same period.

Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray has beaten a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2017. The three-time major champion blew a big early lead, then needed to save a match point and wound up eliminating 13th-seeded Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the first round of the Australian Open. The match was played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena because the tournament’s heat rule was invoked. Murray raced through the first two sets in less than 1 1/2 hours be