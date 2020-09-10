KS Ranjitsinhji 148th Birth Anniversary Special: Quick Facts About India’s First International Cricketer

KS Ranjitsinhji, a.k.a Ranji, is arguably regarded as one of the finest batsmen of all time. He was known for his unorthodox style of batting and is credited with introducing shots like late cut, leg glance and back-foot defence. On his 148th birth anniversary, here are some quick facts associated with Ranjitsinhji or Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji Jadeja.

In 1889, KS Ranjitsinhji represented Cambridgeshire County Cricket Club for the first time.

He made his county debut for Sussex in 1895 against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and ended up scoring 77 and 150 runs in first and second innings respectively.

Ranjitsinhji made his Test debut for England in 1896 at Manchester against Australia and with it he became the first ever Indian player to play Test cricket. He scored 62 and 154 runs respectively in first and second innings.

He lost an eye during the World War I after he accidentally shot his right eye during an animal hunt. He tried to make a comeback in 1920 with only one eye but failed to play with ease, and thus retired from cricket.

Ranjitsinhji played 15 Test matches and scored 989 runs at an average of 44.95. He scored two centuries and six half-centuries.

The right-handed batsman featured in 307 first-class games and scored 24692 runs with 72 centuries and 109 half-centuries.

Though Ranjitsinhji never played for India, but he holds the distinction of being the first first Indian to ever play international cricket. India’s premier domestic competition, Ranji Trophy, is named after Ranjitsinhji.