KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $1,795,000 or $1.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1,519,000 or $1.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Comparing the second quarter 2022 to the second quarter of 2021, there was an increase in net income of $276,000. In the second quarter of 2021 there was $319,000 income from the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans recognized.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $4.8 million compared to $4.4 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $722,000, compared to $708,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, there was a gain of $12,000 realized for prepayment of $8 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings. Noninterest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared $3.1 million in the comparable period in 2021. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the second quarter 2022, compared to $123,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $9.0 million, compared to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from investments and a decrease in interest expense from the repayment of FHLB borrowings. Non-interest income was $1.5 million for the six month period ending June 30, 2022 compared to $1.4 million for the same period ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expenses was $6.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period ending June 30, 2021.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets decreased $16.5 million, to $554.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $571.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in assets is primarily attributable to the repayment of $32 million in FHLB borrowings. Net loan balances increased by $22.4 million, to $368.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $345.6 million at December 31, 2021. The Company’s investment securities totaled $104.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $88.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $20.0 million to $507.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $487.4 million at December 31, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, there was a $19.9 million increase in core deposits and a $1.5 million decrease in brokered funding. Long-term borrowings decreased $31 million to $11 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $42 million at December 31, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity decreased $4.7 million to $31.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $36.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, which is partially offset by an increase in retained earnings of $2.8 million.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $878,000 nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 totaled $5.0 million, or 1.35% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “During the second quarter, the Bank continued solid growth in both deposits and loans outstanding. Our emphasis on community banking relationships and service has resulted in significant growth. During the quarter, KS Bank opened a loan production office in Dunn, NC. The I-95 corridor in Johnston County and Harnett County is experiencing above average growth and we believe KS Bank can be supportive of that growth in the Dunn/Harnett County area.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share for stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022 with payment to be made on August 8, 2022. The $0.20 per share dividend represents a 25% increase of the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.16 per share.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.77%, tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.52%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital of 12.52%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.78% at June 30, 2022. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.         


KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31,

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

2021*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning

$

55,566

 

 

$

111,762

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning

 

3,025

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

Time Deposit

 

5,100

 

 

 

5,100

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

 

104,018

 

 

 

88,320

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

299

 

 

 

1,443

 

 

 

Loans

 

373,076

 

 

 

350,667

 

 

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

(5,030

)

 

 

(5,023

)

 

 

Net loans

 

368,046

 

 

 

345,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,637

 

 

 

1,543

 

 

 

Foreclosed assets, net

 

-

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

9,173

 

 

 

8,928

 

 

 

Other assets

 

7,835

 

 

 

5,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

554,699

 

 

$

571,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

507,362

 

 

$

487,437

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

$

-

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

11,248

 

 

 

42,248

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

45

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

4,165

 

 

 

3,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

522,820

 

 

 

534,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholder's Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;

 

 

 

 

1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,359

 

 

 

1,359

 

 

 

Retained earnings, substantially restricted

 

37,500

 

 

 

34,694

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(6,980

)

 

 

592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

31,879

 

 

 

36,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

554,699

 

 

$

571,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Derived from audited financial statements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

4,327

 

$

4,560

 

$

8,457

 

$

8,947

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

445

 

 

251

 

 

767

 

 

514

 

 

Tax-exempt

 

188

 

 

138

 

 

362

 

 

238

 

 

Dividends

 

(16

)

 

18

 

 

5

 

 

39

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

133

 

 

15

 

 

177

 

 

21

 

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

5,077

 

 

4,982

 

$

9,768

 

 

9,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

211

 

 

264

 

 

430

 

 

550

 

 

Borrowings

 

86

 

 

296

 

 

324

 

 

595

 

 

Total interest expense

 

297

 

 

560

 

 

754

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

4,780

 

 

4,422

 

 

9,014

 

 

8,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

123

 

 

-

 

 

246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

provision for loan losses

 

4,780

 

 

4,299

 

 

9,014

 

 

8,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

315

 

 

279

 

 

608

 

 

562

 

 

Fees from presold mortgages

 

8

 

 

17

 

 

12

 

 

49

 

 

Other income

 

399

 

 

412

 

 

904

 

 

772

 

 

Total noninterest income

 

722

 

 

708

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

2,066

 

 

1,878

 

 

4,109

 

 

3,699

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

545

 

 

364

 

 

1,029

 

 

728

 

 

Data processing & outside service fees

 

203

 

 

232

 

 

408

 

 

461

 

 

Advertising

 

32

 

 

15

 

 

50

 

 

26

 

 

Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net

 

(230

)

 

 

 

(230

)

 

 

 

 

Other

 

613

 

 

581

 

 

1,179

 

 

1,052

 

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

3,229

 

 

3,070

 

 

6,545

 

 

5,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,273

 

 

1,937

 

 

3,993

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

 

478

 

 

418

 

 

831

 

 

807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,795

 

$

1,519

 

$

3,162

 

$

2,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$

1.62

 

$

1.37

 

$

2.85

 

$

2.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONTACT: Contact: Harold T. Keen President and Chief Executive Officer (919) 938-3101 Regina J Smith Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101


