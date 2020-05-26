Krysten Ritter Upgrades to Stylish Modern Farmhouse

Click here to read the full article.

Krysten Ritter may be most-famed for her recent Netflix role as the tortured, semi-retired superhero-turned-detective agency founder Jessica Jones, but the former model has been working in the entertainment industry for a full two decades, starring in everything from “Veronica Mars” to “Mona Lisa Smile,” and from “Breaking Bad” to “Gossip Girl.” That sort of career longevity has beget Ritter’s purchase of a large, family-sized home in the Los Angeles suburbs, in the increasingly pricey San Fernando Valley. Property records reveal she and her longtime partner, acclaimed indie rocker Adam Granduciel, forked over about $3.1 million for the brand-new abode.

Designed in the ever-trendy, so-called “modern farmhouse” style, the Ritter-Granduciel home offers open concept living with airy, light-filled interiors — there are windows aplenty and high ceilings throughout. For good feng shui, the front door opens to a center hall that continues, totally unimpeded, all the way through the house.

There’s a formal living room with a fireplace surrounded by piano black trim, a formal dining room, and a powder room jazzed up with decidedly mod, dizzyingly geometric tiles. Wide-plank European hardwood floors lead back to the kitchen, which sits at the home’s rear and includes a giant island with bar-style seating, custom cabinetry, a butler’s pantry and top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances. The adjacent family room has built-in bookshelves and another fireplace, and opens to the backyard via giant glass pocket doors.

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and sitting area. The spa-style master bath is outfitted with dual vanities, oversized shower and soaking tub, and somewhere there are dual walk-in closets with custom built-ins. Other assorted amenities on the property include four guest bedrooms — all of them with ensuite baths — an office, mudroom and specialty light fixtures throughout the house.

And like most other homes in this rather tightly-packed neighborhood, the new Ritter estate isn’t blessed with a huge backyard. But the flat space is landscaped cleanly and simply, with a grassy lawn and some privet hedges. A dark-bottomed plunge pool includes an inset spa, and a covered loggia has ample space for balmy outdoor entertaining.

The stylish retreat is located in a particularly leafy and family-friendly area of the valley’s desirable Studio City area, quite close to a variety of shopping and dining destinations — not to mention some of L.A.’s best schools.

And Ritter’s new digs represent a big upgrade from her current home: a two-bedroom, 1,100 sq. ft. modern bungalow tucked deep into the Hollywood Hills. Records reveal she picked up that petite property back in 2013 for just $655,000; that house, for what it’s worth, was previously owned by “The Simpsons” actor Hank Azaria.

Michael Taylor of the Michael Taylor Company held the listing; Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped Ritter.

Launch Gallery: Inside Krysten Ritter's Luxe Modern Farmhouse

