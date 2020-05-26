Krysten Ritter Upgrades to Stylish Modern Farmhouse
Click here to read the full article.
Krysten Ritter may be most-famed for her recent Netflix role as the tortured, semi-retired superhero-turned-detective agency founder Jessica Jones, but the former model has been working in the entertainment industry for a full two decades, starring in everything from “Veronica Mars” to “Mona Lisa Smile,” and from “Breaking Bad” to “Gossip Girl.” That sort of career longevity has beget Ritter’s purchase of a large, family-sized home in the Los Angeles suburbs, in the increasingly pricey San Fernando Valley. Property records reveal she and her longtime partner, acclaimed indie rocker Adam Granduciel, forked over about $3.1 million for the brand-new abode.
Designed in the ever-trendy, so-called “modern farmhouse” style, the Ritter-Granduciel home offers open concept living with airy, light-filled interiors — there are windows aplenty and high ceilings throughout. For good feng shui, the front door opens to a center hall that continues, totally unimpeded, all the way through the house.
More from Variety
Cannabis Mogul Carissa Davino Lists Lavish Sunset Strip Mansion
Billionaire's Beverly Hills Mansion Sells at 36% Discount, Highlighting Luxury Market Jitters
There’s a formal living room with a fireplace surrounded by piano black trim, a formal dining room, and a powder room jazzed up with decidedly mod, dizzyingly geometric tiles. Wide-plank European hardwood floors lead back to the kitchen, which sits at the home’s rear and includes a giant island with bar-style seating, custom cabinetry, a butler’s pantry and top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances. The adjacent family room has built-in bookshelves and another fireplace, and opens to the backyard via giant glass pocket doors.
Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and sitting area. The spa-style master bath is outfitted with dual vanities, oversized shower and soaking tub, and somewhere there are dual walk-in closets with custom built-ins. Other assorted amenities on the property include four guest bedrooms — all of them with ensuite baths — an office, mudroom and specialty light fixtures throughout the house.
And like most other homes in this rather tightly-packed neighborhood, the new Ritter estate isn’t blessed with a huge backyard. But the flat space is landscaped cleanly and simply, with a grassy lawn and some privet hedges. A dark-bottomed plunge pool includes an inset spa, and a covered loggia has ample space for balmy outdoor entertaining.
The stylish retreat is located in a particularly leafy and family-friendly area of the valley’s desirable Studio City area, quite close to a variety of shopping and dining destinations — not to mention some of L.A.’s best schools.
And Ritter’s new digs represent a big upgrade from her current home: a two-bedroom, 1,100 sq. ft. modern bungalow tucked deep into the Hollywood Hills. Records reveal she picked up that petite property back in 2013 for just $655,000; that house, for what it’s worth, was previously owned by “The Simpsons” actor Hank Azaria.
Michael Taylor of the Michael Taylor Company held the listing; Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped Ritter.
Launch Gallery: Inside Krysten Ritter's Luxe Modern Farmhouse
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.