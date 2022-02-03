Kruger seeks to follow path to 'impartial and fair justice'

BRIAN MELLEY
·6 min read
FILE - Deputy assistant U.S. attorney general Leondra Kruger, stands during her confirmation hearing to the California Supreme Court in San Francisco on Dec. 22, 2014. (S. Todd Rogers/Pool via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Leondra Kruger settled into her new chambers at California’s highest court seven years ago, she asked her top assistant to place the reports from the U.S. Supreme Court on the shelf behind her desk.

It was an unusual request for a state court that does not frequently deal with matters of federal law, but Kruger wanted the justices' latest rulings nearby, said attorney Greg Wolff, the former head of her chambers.

“She just wanted them within reach,” Wolff said. “I think the U.S. Supreme Court is her first love.”

Kruger, an associate justice on the California Supreme Court, may herself be within reach of a seat on the nation’s highest court. She is one of several Black women — judges and lawyers — whose names are being circulated as possible picks by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Kruger, 45, has been lauded by colleagues for her sharp intellect, her boundless energy and an exceptional demeanor on the bench.

“She’s just able to focus through everything and just never appears to be tired or worn down,” Wolff said.

Kruger was as a law clerk to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 2003-04, worked at two law firms, taught law for a year and then worked several years at the U.S Justice Department.

“I just don’t know how you match those skills. She, to me, is remarkable,” said California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

Kruger grew up in South Pasadena, a leafy upper-middle-class suburb close to downtown Los Angeles, a daughter of two pediatricians. Her mother is Jamaican and her late father was Jewish. She graduated with honors from Harvard, where she wrote for The Harvard Crimson, the school’s newspaper. She got her law degree from Yale, where she was editor-in-chief at the Yale Law Journal.

In the office of the U.S. solicitor general, the government’s top Supreme Court lawyer, Kruger argued a dozen cases during the Bush and Obama administrations.

She argued unsuccessfully that a teacher and minister fired from a Lutheran school in Michigan should be able to sue for employment discrimination. The court ruled there was a “ministerial exception” to anti-discrimination laws and said churches were the best judges of whether clergy and other religious employees should be fired or hired.

She argued that a law that imposes a 15-year prison term on a felon who illegally possesses a weapon and has three or more convictions for violent or certain drug offenses should apply to a man with a dozen drunken driving convictions. In an opinion by Breyer, the court ruled that drunken driving was not a violent offense. The dissent, which agreed with her argument, was written by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court's more conservative members.

At 38 she was picked by then-Gov. Jerry Brown to serve on California's high court. At the time, the only criticism of her appointment was that she hadn’t been a judge or spent much time as a lawyer in California, though no one spoke in opposition at a public hearing.

Kruger, who had a young son, was the youngest justice to serve on the court and only the second Black woman. Shortly after her daughter was born, Kruger was back at work. Cantil-Sakauye said she was startled — and delighted — when she stepped onto an elevator in the court’s Los Angeles location to see Kruger with her baby in a stroller.

“She didn’t miss a beat,” Cantil-Sakauye said. “I don’t recall her taking any time off.”

Kruger is seen as a moderate on the seven-member court.

In 2019, Kruger wrote a 4-3 opinion, signed onto by the other Democrat-appointed judges, that found if a driver is pulled over and does not produce a license, police cannot search the vehicle for personal identification without a warrant.

In a case that challenged the constitutionality of a voter-approved law that required taking DNA samples from suspects arrested for felonies, Kruger authored a 4-3 opinion backed by the three justices appointed by then-Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Her ruling was limited in scope, finding that a suspect — later convicted of arson — had been properly convicted of a misdemeanor for refusing to provide his DNA sample at his arrest.

She bypassed the constitutional question, which she said was better left for a case with different circumstances.

“We accordingly abide by what has been called a ‘cardinal principle of judicial restraint — if it is not necessary to decide more, it is necessary not to decide more,’” she wrote.

Retired California Court of Appeal Justice J. Anthony Kline, whose ruling she overturned in that case, said that opinion is often seen in two different ways.

“Some people on the left see her as insufficiently progressive,” he said. “But there were other people who pointed to her opinion in (the case) as showing that she is a moderate. She’s an incrementalist.”

Leslie Jacobs, a professor at McGeorge School of Law, said Kruger’s rulings may seem politically unpredictable in the sense that she is not always siding with Democrats, but she consistently maintains her independence.

“The ideal is that they’re supposed to remove themselves from politics and do the job of interpreting,” Jacobs said.

That could appeal to Republican senators Biden hopes to win over. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has warned about appointing someone from the “radical” left.

“The things I’m describing are the opposite of radical,” Jacobs said. “They are careful and limited in scope, you know, in a number of different types of decisions.”

David Ettinger, an appellate lawyer with four decades of experience who blogs about the California Supreme Court, described Kruger as conservative with her use of judicial power while aiming for stability and consistency.

During arguments, “she’s asking questions to get the answers, not to showboat, not to make political statements," Ettinger said.

In speaking at San Francisco Bar Association panel in 2000 on Stevens' legacy, Kruger she said she often reflected on the simple advice he gave a group of former clerks who gathered the year before for his 99th and final birthday: “Always work hard and do your best.”

“It is as good a summary of his record on the Supreme Court as any other I can think of,” she said. “That for 35 years he worked as hard as he could in the service of the public to render impartial and fair justice and he always did his best. It can only be the rest of our hope that we are as successful as he was in that endeavor.”

Kline said the one thing he's not sure of is how interested Kruger is in following in Stevens' footsteps. She has a big family in California, her husband works at a San Francisco law firm, and they have two young kids and a house they love.

Kruger told him that she twice was offered the job of solicitor general and turned it down, though he wasn't clear when those offers were made.

Kruger and family members declined interview requests through a spokeswoman.

Wolff, who worked with her for four years, thinks the nation's highest court is Kruger's dream job. But Kline said some people wonder if that’s the case.

Attorneys push aggressively for judicial positions and that's not her style, he said.

“What I do know is that she’s not lobbying very heavily for the job," Kline said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Ghost guns' in crosshairs of Biden firearms fight

    The Justice department is to crack down on homemade firearms made, bought and sold without records.

  • Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

    BEIJING — One was a figure skater. One was a hockey player. Another was — shh, don’t tell anyone! — “never a hockey guy” and always preferred skiing and mountain biking over the national sport. One thing that the new generation of Canadian downhillers have in common with each other, though, is that they all grew up racing in the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. They don’t have a nickname yet. But like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear, they’ve got plenty of speed and they want to s

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • For Steelers assistant Austin, a long and mysterious wait

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teryl Austin has been where Brian Flores is many times. Eleven to be exact, but who's counting? Well, Austin is. It's hard not to when you walk into the office of an NFL general manager in hopes of landing the head coaching job you've always wanted — a job you believe you're qualified for — on nearly a dozen occasions, only to eventually get the dreaded “thanks but no thanks” phone call. Every single time. “It's a lot,” the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach t

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Draisaitl, Caufield, Jim Benning: The NHL predictions we got wrong

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and the crew take a midseason moment to reflect on NHL predictions they made but would like to take back. Who would have thought Jim Benning would be fired, that Cole Caufield wouldn't build on his performances in last year's playoffs and that Leon Draisaitl would have more goals than Connor McDavid?The Zone Time crew also rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • 150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday. Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January. Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans. Invited

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had