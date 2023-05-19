Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)

The RHOA star's birthday comes one day after she filed a petition to have her estranged husband drug-tested amid their messy divorce

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ringing in her 45th birthday as a single woman.

It's the former Don't Be Tardy star's first birthday since she and husband Kroy Biermann each filed for divorce earlier this month — and while it will be a family celebration for Zolciak-Biermann and her six children, a source tells PEOPLE the NFL alum will not factor into the festivities.

"She's celebrating at home with all the kids," says the inside. "Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he's in the house still."

The source adds of Zolciak-Biermann: "She is in good spirits."

Related:Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After 12-Year Marriage

Those good spirits were on display Thursday night as she posted several quick videos to her Instagram Story.

"Cheers to 45!" she said, clinking a glass of red wine with friends Brian Brady and Zach Baus, whom she called "my dates."

On her big day, she posted a filtered video of herself posing to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and a filtered photo version of the clip with the caption: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all" with three pink double heart emojis.

Prince Williams/Wireimage Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Related:Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum headed out on the town with her friends just hours filing a petition to have Biermann drug-tested.

According to court documents filed to the Superior Court of Fulton County and obtained by PEOPLE, the RHOA star witnessed Biermann smoking marijuana and now "has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children" under his care. She's also "fearful" their younger children will be "exposed" to the substance he's allegedly using.

Story continues

As her contentious divorce from Biermann escalates, the Kashmere Kollections founder is adapting to spending holidays as a single parent, recently posting a series of images to her Instagram Stories with her 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren celebrating Mother's Day.

She and the retired NFL player, 37, are also parents to Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters, Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, were adopted by Biermann in 2013.

Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, while Zolciak-Biermann submitted a separate filing on May 8. The pair had been married for nearly 12 years.

Biermann has requested sole legal and physical custody of the pair's four minor children, while Zolciak-Biermann requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody. She has also requested spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Related:Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' With Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'

The former couple are currently residing in their Georgia home despite the divorce. "It's easier for the kids for now," an insider previously shared with PEOPLE. "But also, neither wants to move, and it will obviously get complicated."

Another source recently told PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Paras Griffin/Getty Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Neither party has publicly addressed the split. However, Zolciak-Biermann recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story about love.

"The highest form of love is consideration," read the quote that Zolciak-Biermann reposted on her Instagram Story, to which she added the "100" emoji.

"When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.