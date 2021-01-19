Krop boys, TERRA girls each make history by winning first GMAC soccer titles

Senior Megan Garriga scored the winner as the TERRA girls’ soccer team edged MAST Academy 1-0 to win the GMAC Championship on Friday.

A young TERRA team, which extended its win streak to five, celebrated its first GMAC title in girls’ soccer.

Previously, Garriga had another big goal in the GMAC tournament, scoring late in regulation in the semifinal against Krop to force a shootout.

In the finals, she took a corner kick and curved it into the goal in the first half, and that’s all the Wolves (5-2) needed.

“To have that beautiful score was incredible,” said fifth-year TERRA coach Erica Echeverri-Noll. “Both teams were equally matched, and it was difficult for either team to get a shot, but Megan found a way. She did it in the game before, too, and we’re very proud of her.”

Keeper Ayla Ramos recorded her fourth shutout with solid defensive support from Alexa Mestre, Pia Garriga, Natasha Sequeira and Brianna Mullen.

The TERRA girls’ soccer team won the GMAC title for the first time in school history.

“I’m very proud of this group of girls. This group is unique,” Echeverri-Noll added. “We have so many freshmen who are so talented and amazing. With the pandemic, so many games have been canceled, girls quarantined before games, but they’ve been positive, hard working and respectful. I’m so impressed by them everyday.”

Krop boys GMAC champs

The Krop boys’ soccer team edged Miami Beach 2-1 to also win the GMAC Championship on Friday.

Tied at one, Isaac Minelis scored the winner off a pass from Edward Chalarca early in the second half.

Moi Jena gave the Lightning (6-0) a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. David Sierra scored on a PK for Miami Beach (7-1-3) to even things late in the half.

Edward Quinche Velez, who assisted the first goal, played very well, helping the Lightning maintain control after scoring their second goal.

This marks Krop’s first GMAC title in boys’ soccer.

“It’s a credit to the kids,” said second-year Krop coach Michael Guarin. “The team chemistry is amazing, the camaraderie; they’re fighting for the same goal. It’s really good to guide this group.”

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Gulf Coast 53, Cardinal Gibbons 33. CG (9-4), GC (14-4).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Cardinal Gibbons 77, Gulf Coast 43. CG (12-2), GC (3-12).

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

(jvarsallone@miamiherald.com).

