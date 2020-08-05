Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $18.6 million, or $.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $.25 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, Kronos Worldwide reported net income of $45.6 million, or $.39 per share, compared to net income of $59.8 million, or $.52 per share in the first six months of 2019. We reported lower net income in the 2020 periods primarily due to lower income from operations resulting from the effects of lower sales volumes, lower average TiO 2 selling prices and higher raw materials and other production costs, as discussed below. Our results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically through reduced demand for certain of our products resulting from the rapid contraction of vast areas of the global economy. Comparability of our results was also impacted by the effects of changes in currency exchange rates, also discussed below.

Net sales of $386.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 were $98.5 million, or 20%, lower than in the second quarter of 2019. Net sales of $807.0 million in the first six months of 2020 were $114.0 million, or 12%, lower than in the first six months of 2019. Net sales decreased in the 2020 periods primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower average TiO 2 selling prices. TiO 2 sales volumes were 22% lower in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 14% lower in the first six months of 2020 as compared to the same prior year period due to lower sales volumes in all major markets primarily due to demand contraction related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our average TiO 2 selling prices were 1% lower in the second quarter and first six months of 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019. Our average TiO 2 selling prices at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were comparable to the end of the first quarter of 2020. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and approximately $11 million in the first six months of 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.

Our TiO 2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2020 was $37.0 million as compared to $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the year-to-date period, the Company’s segment profit was $84.2 million as compared to $104.4 million in the first six months of 2019. Segment profit decreased in the 2020 periods primarily due to the unfavorable effects of lower sales volumes, lower average TiO 2 selling prices and higher raw materials and other production costs. TiO 2 production volumes were 2% lower in the second quarter and year-to-date periods of 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 95% in the first six months of 2020 (95% and 96% in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively) compared to 97% in 2019 (97% in the first and second quarters of 2019). Fluctuations in currency exchange rates also affected the year-to-date segment profit comparison, which increased segment profit by approximately $11 million in the year-to-date 2020 period as compared to the same period of 2019. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates had a nominal effect on the second quarter segment profit comparison.

Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2020 was $42.9 million compared to EBITDA of $57.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, the Company’s EBITDA was $97.8 million compared to $116.0 million in the first six months of 2019.

Our results of operations for the second quarter of 2020 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically through reduced demand for many of our products resulting from the rapid contraction of vast areas of the global economy. The extent of the COVID-19 impact on our future operations will depend on the time period and degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic persists in the global economy thereby reducing customer demand for certain of our products, including the timing and extent to which our customers’ operations continue to be impacted, our customers’ perception as to when consumer demand for their products will return to pre-pandemic levels and on any future disruptions in our operations or our suppliers’ operations, all of which are difficult to predict.

Story continues