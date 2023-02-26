Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.19 per share on the 16th of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kronos Worldwide's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 121% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 13.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Kronos Worldwide Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $0.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Kronos Worldwide's EPS has fallen by approximately 14% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Kronos Worldwide is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Kronos Worldwide you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

